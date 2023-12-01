Here's How The Price Of Cheap Christmas Decorations Compare At Dollarama & Walmart
It's finally December and that means you're probably thinking about decorating for the holidays — or adding a few new decor items if you've already had your decorations up for weeks!
Also, you might be considering shopping at Dollarama and Walmart so you can get cheap Christmas decorations instead of spending a lot of money this year.
Both of these discount retailers stock similar products — like ornaments, tree toppers, wreaths, little Christmas trees and more — so it all comes down to how prices for Dollarama Christmas decorations compare to Walmart Christmas decorations.
While you might think that all products are cheaper at Dollarama, that's not actually the case with these Christmas decor items.
So, here's a breakdown of how prices for cheap Christmas decorations compare at Dollarama and Walmart in Canada if you're looking to save money on decor this holiday season.
Ornaments
Packs of bauble ornaments on shelves at a Dollarama store. Right: Pack of ornament baubles at Walmart.
If you're looking to save money on ornaments whether you want to put them on a tree or use them as decor around your home, Dollarama and Walmart both have cheap decorations.
You can get a pack of eight medium-sized silver ornaments and it costs $2 at Dollarama.
Then, a pack of eight medium-sized silver ornaments at Walmart only costs $1.98 so it's the cheaper option.
Candle holders
Santa and snowman candle holders on a shelf at Dollarama. Right: Santa and snowflake candle holders on a shelf at Walmart.
Dollarama has a bunch of winter and Christmas-themed candle holders with cutouts to let the light shine through.
There are Santa, snowman, and reindeer candle holders for $3.50 at Dollarama.
You can find similar products at Walmart but those candle holders are a bit smaller and cost more money.
The price is $6.98 at Walmart and there are white, pink and blue candle holders with snowflake cutouts for the light.
Gnomes
Gnome Christmas decorations at Dollarama. Right: Gnome Christmas decorations at Walmart.
If you're looking for winter and holiday-themed gnomes, both Dollarama and Walmart have plush gnome decor items for the holidays.
Gnomes cost $4.50 at Dollarama while the gnomes cost $4.98 at Walmart.
So, not only are the items cheaper at Dollarama but these gnomes are also bigger than the ones at Walmart so you get more bang for your buck.
Wreaths
Wreath at Dollarama. Right: Wreath at Walmart.
Now, this might be where a product being cheaper at Dollarama isn't actually a good thing.
You can get a green holiday wreath for $4.50 at Dollarama and that's the cheapest one available which makes sense given it's pretty basic and bare.
Then, it costs $29.98 at Walmart for the cheapest wreath but it has different kinds of greenery and red berries.
String lights
Pack of wooden snowflake LED string lights at Dollarama. Right: Packs of Christmas-themed LED string lights on a shelf at Walmart.
If you want to have winter and Christmas-themed string lights around the house or on your tree for the holidays instead of just plain string lights, both Dollarama and Walmart have you covered.
You can get a 10-piece pack of wooden snowflake LED string lights for $4 at Dollarama — that's $0.40 per snowflake light.
At Walmart, you can get a 15-piece pack of Christmas camper, Christmas dogs or Christmas gnomes LED string lights for $5.98.
That works out to $0.39 per camper, dog or gnome light.
So, you get more bang for your buck with Walmart's holiday-themed string lights when it comes to how much you actually get for the price you pay!
Mini Christmas trees
Mini Christmas tree at Dollarama. Right: Mini trees at Walmart.
If you already have a Christmas tree and want little ones to use as accent decor or if you just want a little Christmas tree for this holiday season, you can get them at both Dollarama and Walmart.
It costs $3 for a mini tree with a plaid wrapping at Dollarama and it costs $4.98 for a mini tree with a plaid wrapping at Walmart.
While the little trees at Walmart look more festive with snow on them, the ones at Dollarama have branches that you can shape and put ornaments on!
Tree toppers
Christmas tree topper at Dollarama. Right: Light up Christmas tree topper at Walmart.
Dollarama and Walmart have Christmas tree toppers that you can buy if you want to liven up the top of your tree this holiday season.
This Christmas tree topper at Dollarama costs $4.50 while this lit tree top topper at Walmart costs $14.98.
So, the Walmart product is more expensive because it comes with lights but if your tree already has string lights on it, do you really need to pay the extra money for a tree topper that lights up?
Santa mailboxes
Letters to Santa mailbox at Dollarama. Right: Mailbox with "Santa's Mail" on it at Walmart.
Whether you have kids and want to decorate with them in mind or if you're still a kid at heart, both Dollarama and Walmart have mailboxes for Santa that you can hang around the house.
It costs $4.25 for a silver "Letters to Santa" mailbox at Dollarama and it costs $3.98 for a red "Santa's Mail" mailbox at Walmart.
While the one at Dollarama is more expensive, it's bigger and you can actually fit letters into it whereas the Walmart product is meant to be an ornament though you could still fit a tiny letter to Santa in it.
So, out of all these Christmas decorations that were compared, only three of the eight were cheaper at Walmart — ornaments, string lights and Santa's mailbox.
Then, five holiday products were cheaper at Dollarama — candle holders, gnomes, wreaths, mini Christmas trees and tree toppers!
Will you be doing your holiday decor shopping at Dollarama this year to take advantage of cheaper prices?
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.