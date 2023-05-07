These Are Some Of The Brand Names You Can Shop At Dollarama in 2023, According To A TikToker
If you've been increasingly turning to Dollarama to help ease the strain on your wallet, you've likely spotted some brand names at the low-cost retailer you might not have expected to find.
On TikTok, the user @erinbarker recently shared a few videos on just that subject, saying in one of them, "I’m constantly surprised by the amount of great brand names I find at Dollarama."
She did note that the products tend to move quickly, so visiting often is key, and if you do frequent the dollar store frequently, here are some of the brands you might find in 2023!
Beauty
In terms of beauty products, Erin showed off a mouthwash from Hello, pads from Kotex, hand masks from Aveeno, a detangling mist from L'Oreal as well as lotions from Nivea and Glysomed.
She also shared hairbrushes from Goody and Wet Brush before panning to a body wash from Live Clean and a shampoo from L'Oreal.
All of the items have price tags of $5 or less, so some of them are a steal in comparison to what they cost at other stores!
Household and pet
In terms of kitchen supplies, Erin spotted items from Cuisinart, Martha Stewart, T-Fal and Betty Crocker, the latter of which has long been a fan-favourite of Dollarama shoppers.
If you have fur babies at home, you might be interested to know that you can pick up pet food from Purina and Whiskas.
And, in terms of bits and bobs, Erin shared that she spotted Tide laundry detergent, Finish dishwasher detergent and markers from Sharpie.
Kids
For all the parents out there, the TikToker shared that Dollarama carried items from Play-Doh, Disney, Melissa & Doug, Barbie, Pixar, Crayola and other big names.
Your little ones are likely going to destroy the toy anyways — might as well pick it up at dollar store prices!
