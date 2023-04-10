People Are Debating What's Actually Worth Buying At Dollarama & The Savings Are Real
Have you been turning to the dollar store to help deal with the rising costs of living in Canada? If so, it might be worthwhile to see what the people of the internet say is actually worth buying at Dollarama.
Over on the Reddit forum r/PersonalFinanceCanada, someone asked just that question — and while the beginning part of the thread gets a little distracted about sneaking candy into cinemas, the rest of it has pretty good advice on where you can get the most savings at the low-cost retailer.
"Hot Wheels," said one person. "F*ck paying Toys R Us and Walmart prices."
Many also suggested picking up pregnancy tests at Dollarama.
"Name brand pregnancy tests are a racket. You're paying for the plastic stick," someone explained. "The magic is the strip inside which is the same."
If you're a reader, it might be a good idea to shop around before shelling out for full-price at other stores.
"My boyfriend recently found some quality Marvel/DC graphic novels at a dollar store," a Redditor shared. "$4, barcode on the back said they were $35. He is now hitting up every dollar store in eastern Ontario lol."
"I do this monthly in the Vancouver area," said another. "I notice the stock changes every month or so, so I hit about 15 stores in the area and make out like a bandit. Best haul I got was when I spent about $60 for books that would've been $500+ otherwise."
And when it comes to greeting cards, quite a few were in favour of picking them up at Dollarama for a much cheaper price than other stores.
"I don't understand people that spend $5-8 on a greeting card," one user shared. "It's a piece of paper that gets thrown out in a few days."
If you like to spend time in the kitchen, the Betty Crocker line got quite a few shoutouts.
"If they have the betty crocker kitchen utensils they are the exact same as the ones Walmart sells for like 4x the price under the mainstays name," someone said.
"+1 to Betty Crocker utensils, mine are still going strong since 2018," another agreed.
And if you're increasingly turning to Dollarama for food items, many are right there along with you.
"They got monster-size slim Jim’s for $1.50 and $.88 chocolate bars," shared one person. "I also get wonder bread and load up on cheap seasonal holiday stuff for my kid there."
"Steeve's sugar-free maple syrup (I know I know.. but I like to put a little bit in my greek yogurt ) $5.50 at Sobey's... $1.50 at Dollarama," chimed in another. "Canned beans, rice, coffee filters, soy sauce, noodles, popcorn kernels when they have them..."
If you are going to grab groceries at the dollar store, Canadian TikToker Abbey Sharp (@abbeyskitchen) recently posted some recommendations.
"Focus your budget on protein, fat and high-fibre carbs that will help keep you fuller for longer," she suggested.
