A Canadian's 'Blueberry' Waffles Have Gone Viral & It's Truly For The Grossest Reason (PHOTO)
New fear unlocked?
Waffles for breakfast sounds like the best kind of way to start your morning — unless, of course, you're the unlucky Canadian who recently dug into some "blueberry" waffles.
Over on Reddit on the r/mildlyinfuriating forum, someone posted a picture of what at first appears to be a yummy waffle.
"After eating two of these blueberry waffles, I went to heat up two more and saw that the package was for plain waffles," explained the original poster (OP) u/RandyBoBandy___.
"I ate mold."
With over 6,000 comments on their post, people really felt for the OP.
"I didn’t even know they can grow mold in the freezer," said one person. "But yeah, that definitely would have fooled me into thinking it was blueberries lol."
"We had a major power outage here in Canada that lasted several days," responded the OP. "I left the waffles in the freezer and assumed that they'd be fine."
It's safe to say that the waffles were, in fact, not fine.
from mildlyinfuriating
Many also questioned how he didn't notice something was off with the flavour.
"1- I was watching TV 2-I ate it with maple syrup 3-It was dark 4-I might have covid, or a bad cold 5- it's 5 AM where I'm at 6-Its the cheap waffles, I never expect any real flavour," he explained.
It seems all is well though as he followed up on his original post to let people know that he didn't get sick.
That being said, the government of Canada does have guidelines for what you should do with frozen food if the power goes out.
"A full freezer will keep food frozen for about 48 hours. A freezer that is half full will keep food frozen for about 24 hours," they explain.
If thawed food has been at room temperature for two hours or more, it should be discarded.
Stay safe!