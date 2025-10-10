5 Thanksgiving hacks for stress-free hosting and making the most of leftovers
Leftovers taste better when the prep is effortless.
Thanksgiving is all about gathering with loved ones, filling your plate with family recipes and soaking in the joyous moments that only come once a year. From the first slice of turkey to the last bite of pumpkin pie, it's a holiday built on togetherness.
But once the big dinner is eaten, most people are left staring down a fridge packed with leftovers, wondering how to make them last without falling into the same-plate, different-day routine.
That's where a little creativity and the right tools come in handy. Maytag Canada has a variety of dependable kitchen appliances to help you stretch every piece of turkey and side dish without the extra stress.
So if you're looking for ways to repurpose your Thanksgiving feast, here are five ways to make the most of your spread.
Reinvent your turkey with Grill Mode
There are plenty of creative ways to tuck into leftover turkey. Toa Heftiba | Unsplash
Whether hosting or doing round two the next day, the Maytag® 30-Inch Wide Freestanding Electric Range with Grill Mode makes it easy to feed a crowd. Just insert the cast iron grill accessory for the perfect sear for turkey paninis or sliders. It's a great way to serve up something freshly grilled, especially if you miss barbecue season.
Keep sides fresh with an optimized fridge
Hosting dinner starts long before the bird hits the table. The Maytag® 36-inch Wide Full-Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator gives you all the space you need for prepping and storing sides and desserts ahead of time, while its striking blue interior creates a stylish backdrop for your groceries that is sure to impress your guests.
It features a snack/deli drawer that's basically your kitchen sidekick. It's specially designed for quick access to quick eats, whether you get peckish during meal prep or while watching the big game. It also has a PowerCold® feature that takes your groceries from room temp to chilly quickly — ideal for the last minute grocery shop!
Turn stuffing into breakfast
Leftover sides make a hearty breakfast. Mary West | Unsplash
Cube leftover stuffing, toss it in the oven with a couple of eggs, and you've got a savoury Thanksgiving-style frittata. The No Preheat Air Fry feature on the Maytag® Range crisps food up fast and golden. That means less waiting and more time savouring every bite.
Freeze what you can't finish right away
Portion turkey or side dishes into freezer-friendly containers and store them in the Maytag® side-by-side refrigerator's freezer with Store-N-Door® Ice Dispenser. The extra shelf space gives you plenty of room for taller containers, making it easier to freeze meals for the upcoming weeks or even months.
Skip the rinse pile after cooking
Work smarter not harder with a feature-packed dishwasher. @maytag_ca | Instagram
A reality of hosting Thanksgiving dinner is the mountain of dishes afterwards, and so a dependable dishwasher is a necessity. With the Maytag® 24-Inch Top Control Dishwasher with PowerBlast® Cycle you can skip soaking, scrubbing and pre-rinsing entirely, as the industry-exclusive Dual Power Filtration is specifically engineered to handle any stuck-on mess you throw at it.
Plus, the PowerDry feature helps to ensure your dishes are cabinet ready, allowing you to quickly put dishes away without having to shake off or wipe off excess water.
Thanksgiving doesn't have to end when the dishes are cleared and decorations are back in storage. With Maytag® Dependable Appliances — and just a few clever tricks — you can keep the warm, home-cooked vibes going long after the big feast.