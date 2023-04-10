A Redditor Says They're 'Angry & Envious' About A Difference Between Canada & Their Country
"My wife goes back to work on Tuesday and all her leave was unpaid."
Becoming a new parent is usually meant to be a joyous time in life, but for some, the cost of taking time off to care for an infant is either difficult or impossible.
In a Reddit thread on the forum r/TrueOffMyChest, which is "a place to get personal things off your chest," someone got real about the difference between giving birth in Canada and their own country.
"My cousin's wife gave birth 3 days after my wife. April 9 vs. April 12," wrote the original poster.
"My wife goes back to work on Tuesday and all her leave was unpaid," they explained in June, which was around two months after the date of birth of their child.
The difference between their spouse's time off versus their cousins was quite stark.
"Because my cousin's wife is in Canada she doesn't go back until October 10, 2023, and gets almost her full salary," they explained. "I'm envious and angry."
by u/Helicopter_Ocean8422 in TrueOffMyChest
While the original poster didn't say where their family is located, many appeared to think they were based in the U.S. and offered commentary and commiseration based on that speculation.
"We live in South Korea and I myself was approved for a one year paternity leave," said one person, noting his wife received over a year off. "It is simply astounding how the US lacks any basic family care."
"We are much happier living abroad and I cannot fathom ever returning home anytime soon," they continued. "Receiving the $0 hospital bill after being discharged was a huge bonus for us."
"We do definitely have very generous parental leave in Canada," said another. "Shame you guys don’t have the same."
"My mom‘s Canadian she had a double lung transplant three years ago and her medical bill was a big fat zero," one person said of our healthcare. "I’ve been living in Florida 20 years and I miss my Canadian socialized medicine."
"The best way to describe it is that the US is a 2nd world country with a 1st world mindset," one Redditor wrote. "The wealthy are well off and happy and everyone else has it absolutely trash. Our infrastructure, education, healthcare is sh*te. Some places don't even have clean water or safe air."
While time off for parents in Canada depends on a variety of other factors, in March it was reported that the feds are set to introduce a new 15-week parental benefit in Canada in addition to the already existing maternity and paternity leave.
