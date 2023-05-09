Someone Asked 'What's Weird In The US But Normal In Canada' & It Got Wonderfully Snarky
"Manners." 💀
While it's perhaps not fair to bring an entire country down to a handful of stereotypes, the people of Reddit recently did just that on a thread.
On the popular forum r/AskReddit, someone asked, "What's weird in the US but normal in Canada?" and some of the answers definitely have a healthy dose of sarcasm.
According to one user, "manners" are considered to be something weird in America but totally normal north of the border.
As well, someone touched on our universal healthcare system and the further implications it can have.
"Not ruining your financial life when you have a medical emergency," they shared.
Of course, some of the answers you'd expect to see also cropped up, like buying milk in a bag, poutine and ketchup chips.
One person mentioned that there's an interesting difference in how the word "sorry" is used between the two countries.
"In America, sorry is seemingly rather sparse even in how I expect Americans to use it and is only used to confer genuine apology for something, or said because they know they're supposed to," they explained.
"Sorry in Canada has that meaning and is also used to convey knowledge of someone's presence if you're interrupting them or getting in their way."
Other things that users found to be weird in the U.S. but normal in Canada include French branding on products, having the British monarchy on our currency, as well as "being Canadian," which is far enough.
That being said, one Redditor had an interesting take on what's normal for Canucks.
"Nothing is normal in Canada eh!"
It seems normalcy depends on your perspective!
On the same forum, someone recently asked how you can tell someone is Canadian without asking them, and the answers were similarly a bit of a mixed bag.
One person suggested you lick someone's forehead to see if they taste like maple syrup, but perhaps there are easier ways to answer the question!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.