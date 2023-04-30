Here's How You Can Tell Someone Is Canadian Without Asking, According To The Internet
"Lick their forehead..." 🇨🇦
While it's true that there are many Canadian stereotypes out there, a recent Reddit thread shows just how pervasive some of them really are.
On the popular forum r/AskReddit, someone recently asked, "How can you tell someone is Canadian without asking them if they’re from Canada?" and hang on to your double-double, folks.
"Intentionally bump into them; if they apologize for it, Canadian," suggested one person.
Another confirmed that method to be true.
"One of my friends was walking with my mom, bumped into a street sign, and apologized to it," they explained.
Next up, you can apparently find out if someone is a Canuck when someone goes after one of our Canadian celebrities.
"Tell them Ryan Reynolds/Jim Carrey/William Shatner/Alex Trebek/Will Arnett/Michael Bublé is from any random U.S. state," said one user.
"A true Canadian knows that we validate ourselves by knowing which celebrities are Canadian, so they would very quickly correct you."
Redditors also listed eating ketchup chips, a love of Timbits, knowledge of what a loonie and toonie is as well as calling everyone buddy as surefire ways to spot a Canadian.
If you're feeling sassy, you can really test a Canadian by calling them American, suggested several people.
"Ask where they are from in the USA," a user said. "I've never been more aggressively informed that a person is from Toronto... thank you very much."
If you're looking for a very official and tried and true method of finding out who is a Canadian, you can always try this method, as long as you ask for permission first: "Lick their forehead, if it tastes like maple syrup then you've got yourself a Canuck."
Of course, not all stereotypes are true — we recently asked ChatGPT to break down some misconceptions that people have about Canadians, and it informed us that although we're known to be friendly and polite, "it is not fair to assume that all Canadians share these traits."
You tell 'em, AI!
