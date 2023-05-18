An American Asked How You Can Spot A 'Real Canadian' & The Answers Are Hilariously Accurate
"Being passive aggressively nice."
Do you consider yourself a "real" Canadian? According to some people online, there's a way to tell.
Over on Reddit, an American asked Canadians how to spot a true Canuck, and while the answers definitely play into some Canadian stereotypes, some of them are hilariously accurate.
Reddit user OnlyStandard asked in the subreddit r/AskACanadian how Canucks would "describe as a physical representation of their national identity," and basically, if you've ever found yourself in one of these situations, you can call yourself a true Canadian.
Barbecuing all year long
"If I see somebody who's set up a barbecue in the middle of the snow drift right outside their door, and if that person is wearing a tuque, shorts, and a shirt with a beer in one hand and a pair of tongs in the other [...] I will know that I am with my people," wrote one person.
While the idea may sound funny to some, according to an old Ipsos poll, quite a few Canadians say "barbecue season never ends," and many in the Reddit comments seemed to agree.
"I'm in northern Ontario and our BBQ gets used year-round," commented another person. "Takes some extra propane in the winter, but totally worth it!"
Being nice
"Being passive-aggressively nice," wrote one Reddit user.
"Your snow blower got snow all over my driveway? You didn't clean the sidewalk right and people are slipping on it? F**K YOU AND I'LL CLEAR YOUR ENTIRE DRIVEWAY FOR YOU, YOU'RE WELCOME AND I STILL DON'T LIKE YOU."
"I am guilty of petty shoveling," another person agreed.
Canadians know the classic stereotype that we are "nice," by now. But given our apparent inclination to help our fellow Canuck (especially with snow shovelling) it looks like there may be some truth to it.
"Snowblow your driveway and sidewalk after a big snowfall. Might as well do your neighbour's sidewalk while you’re out. Then the other neighbour's. I’ll just do their driveways, it’ll only take a few minutes," wrote another person. "Can’t tell you how many times I’ve come home and someone has done my driveway for me."
Apologizing
This goes hand-in-hand with the stereotype about how we're all super nice. And honestly, it makes sense why people see us that way.
"People who bump into each other (or nearly) and both say sorry. I experience this regularly with my fellow Canadians," another person wrote about our penchant for apologizing.
"I apologize to inanimate objects I bump into. Am Canadian," wrote another person.
"I once apologized to someone who had hit me with his car when I had the walk signal," said another person.
Even inanimate objects apologize in Canada. "It amuses me that the buses in my city drive around with a sign that just says "SORRY," when they're out of service. O Canada!" wrote one user.
Braving the cold (or not even feeling it)
Many in the thread said an easy way to spot a real Canadian was by their behaviour in cold weather, which generally seems to be just ignoring it altogether.
"When people start wearing shorts and T-shirts as soon as the weather is double digits," wrote one user.
"And getting a Slurpee while there’s still some snow on the ground," added another person.
"Sitting on a patio in late April in a winter coat and shades while sipping a beer because it’s 2 or 3 degrees above zero and the sun is just warm enough to feel on your face," said another, describing a moment many Canucks can probably relate to.
"Winter coat and shorts on at the same time," another person said.
"Random dude in a tuque and shorts in -10 weather, that's a Canadian," another chimed in.
Using classic Canadian slang
An easy way to spot a true Canadian is the vernacular they use. Canadian slang is basically a language of its own at this point, and is definitely likely to confuse any non-Canucks.
"Just walk up to me and say 'Beauty day, eh?'" wrote one person.
"Ask me if I want some pop," said another, referencing the way Canadians describe fizzy beverages compared to other countries (like the U.S., which calls it "soda").
"If they say 'how's she goin' there b'y?' That’s a real Canadian," wrote another person, referencing a common phrase said in Newfoundland.
"Borderline whispering, 'Just need to squeeze past you there,' in the grocery aisle," said another of the phrase any Canadian can likely relate to using.
Facing Canada geese
"Not flinching when a Canadian goose charges you," wrote one Redditor.
Canadians know possibly better than anyone else not to mess with Canada geese, aka cobra chickens. But if you'd see anyone standing up to them, it would make sense that it was a Canuck.
"Hissing back to show dominance," another replied.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we flipped the question to Canadians for their take. Here are some of the other ways they said you can easily spot a true Canuck:
- "When someone says going to get a coffee at Timmies (only Canadians know they mean Tim Horton's)."
"Anyone in a Molson Canadian sweatshirt. Any Maple Leaf fan."
- "When you say 'Trono' not 'Toronto."
- "'Double double, please.'"