We Asked For 'Uniquely Canadian Phrases' & The Answers Will 100% Confuse Any Non-Canuck
"Yeah no. No yeah." 🇨🇦
Do you know your Canadian slang? There are certain words and phrases you'll likely only hear in the True North, and it seems like you might have to be a Canuck to truly understand them.
We asked our audience for "uniquely Canadian phrases" and the results are sure to confuse anyone not from Canada.
Over on Facebook, Narcity Canada asked the question "What are some uniquely Canadian phrases?" and the post got hundreds of replies.
Here are a few that might just be some of the most Canadian phrases we've ever heard.
"Yeah no; No yeah,"
If you're Canadian, you've probably heard (and maybe even used) this non-sensical way of saying "yes" and "no."
To those confused by which is which, "Yeah no," is Canadian for "no," while "No, yeah," is our way of saying "yes."
Make sense? We know it doesn't.
"I’m just gonna scooch by ya"
While this phrase might not seem like anything unusual to foreigners, it's Canadians' propensity for saying it that makes it special.
It could be something that comes from our innate politeness. In any case, when you hear this phrase, there's a good chance the person saying it is a Canuck.
"I'll get a Double Double"
This common phrase won't raise any eyebrows in Canada, but try saying it in another country and you'll likely be met with some confusion.
A "Double Double" refers to a coffee with two creams and two sugars, specifically from Tim Hortons. Since many other countries don't have the fast food chain, though, it makes this phrase pretty unique to Canada.
"Where's my toque?"
Picture this: It's winter and you've got to shovel your driveway. You're looking for your black cap to keep your head warm. If you're Canadian, you're asking for your "toque."
In Canada, a "toque" refers to a knit cap, pretty much like a beanie. The word comes from the French language, through Canadian French, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.
But say this to any foreigner and they'll likely be wondering what you're talking about.
"I’m getting more beer at the dep"
This phrase might even have some Canadians confused. Used in Quebec, a "dep" is a convenience store. It's short for "dépanneur," which is French for "convenience store."
The Francophone slang isn't widely used across the rest of Canada, so we can only imagine what a non-resident would make of it.
"Oh look, it's cobra chicken season again"
To those who don't know, no, there aren't some wild hybrids of chickens and snakes running around Canada.
A "cobra chicken" is the way Canadians lovingly refer to Canada geese, basically because of their aggressive attitude come spring, aka their nesting season.
During this time, you might come across territorial geese, who may hiss at (hence the "cobra" nickname) and even attack those who get too close.
"Sorry to be a pain, but please pass me a Nanaimo bar and a butter tart. Thanks. Sorry again about the bother"
This may be the most Canadian phrase ever — not only does it contain two "sorry's" but it also asks for a Nanaimo bar (a dessert named after the city in British Columbia) and a butter tart, a quintessentially Canadian snack.
The Canadianisms don't stop there — while there's some Canadian slang that you simply have to know as a resident, other less-used words and phrases will likely even confused born and bred Canucks. Now you know, eh?