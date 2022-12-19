A TikToker Explained 'How To Speak Canadian' & It's Hilariously Relatable (VIDEO)
Yeah, no, for sure.
Sometimes, it can feel as though Canadians have their very own language.
One TikToker hilariously demonstrated this when he recently made a video titled "how to speak Canadian."
TikToker @just_rob17 shared a video that pokes a little fun at Canadians' tendency to use both "yeah" and "no" in the same sentence.
But at the same time, it actually provides a lot of information for someone who might be struggling to understand some classic Canadian quirks!
Rob starts off with the basics. "Ya means ya and no means no," he says. Sounds pretty simple, yeah?
It's only after this that things seem a bit more confusing.
That's because "no, ya" means "sure," he specifies. But if you reverse those two words with "ya, no," that just means "no."
Which, honestly, makes a lot of sense when you hear him say it.
But, here's where it gets really confusing. "Ya no, for sure," means "yeah," which seems perfectly understandable. Although "ya ya ya," meaning "no" seems, well, contradictory.
Another headscratcher. "Ya no ya," means "I'm willing to do it," he says.
But "no ya no," means "there's no way I'm doing it."
The funniest part of the video, which has amassed over 582,000 views since it went up online, is how much sense it makes.
The tone of the voice just seems to add a lot of subtext.
There was one comment that disagreed and said that "Ya ya ya" actually means, "I know."
Rob replied that it all depends on the way it's said. If said in a sarcastic way, it means "No." Who would have thought?
The video was met with a largely positive response, with most people saying they understood it and unconsciously did it themselves.
"I'm Canadian and I understood every single one of those," one user commented.
"I resent how accurate this is," another said.
"Accurate," another TikToker agreed. "This PSA is approved by this Canadian. Ya, no for sure!"