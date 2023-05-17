7 Delicious & Easy BBQ Ideas That'll Have You Reaching For The Grill All Summer Long
The warm weather is finally sticking around in Canada which means it's time to get your barbecue out and fire up the grill.
Whether you're a meat-lover, vegetarian, vegan, pescetarian or somewhere in between, there are so many ways to use your barbecue to create mouth-watering meals and side dishes.
So, to get inspired, we asked ChatGPT for easy and delicious ideas to throw on the grill and it served up some tasty-sounding inspiration.
Grilled chicken skewers
Depending on how much effort you want to put in, you can either marinate pieces of chicken in one of your favourite sauces and pierce them through a skewer or you can buy pre-seasoned skewered meat from the store.
You can serve them with your favourite carb or throw the chicken onto a salad once it's been grilled to perfection.
Grilled burgers
Burgers are a tried and true classic for a reason — they're easy and they're a crowd-pleaser.
ChatGPT recommends seasoning your ground beef with salt, pepper and other seasonings, then shaping the patties into your desired thickness and grilling until cooked to your preferred doneness.
Of course, you could always pick up some frozen pre-seasoned burgers from the store!
Either way, just pair it with a delicious bun and your favourite toppings, like cheese, onion or fresh seasonal tomato.
Barbecue ribs
Whether you choose to coat the pork with a dry rub of your favourite spice blend or a barbecue sauce, the AI tool suggests you cook 'em low and slow until the meat is tender and juicy.
Serve it all up with some extra sauce on the side, and don't forget to put out extra napkins.
Grilled vegetables
Getting your daily serving of veggies in doesn't have to be a chore.
"Brush a variety of vegetables (such as bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms) with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, then grill until tender and slightly charred," recommends ChatGPT. "Serve as a side dish or in a grilled vegetable salad."
Given that most veg are at their peak in summer, it might be a good idea to stop by your local farmers' market and pick up whatever's looking particularly fresh and delicious.
Grilled shrimp skewers
And who says the grill is just for red meat?
"Toss shrimp in a marinade of lemon juice, garlic, and herbs, then skewer them and grill until pink and opaque," suggests the chatbot. "Serve with a squeeze of fresh lemon."
Barbecue pulled pork
If you're craving some delicious pulled pork, either season with a dry rub or barbecue sauce before cooking slowly on the grill. You'll know it's ready when its "tender and easy to shred."
You could serve it in a sandwich, on top of some poutine, or even on top of some Kraft Dinner if you're feeling adventurous!
Grilled corn on the cob
And lastly, corn on the cob is one of the must-have foods of the summer, and popping a few ears on the barbecue is always a good idea.
"Brush ears of corn with melted butter, sprinkle with salt, and grill until lightly charred," advises ChatGPT.
You can serve it with extra butter — because why not? — and also other seasonings, like cilantro, lime or whatever tickles your fancy.
Summer's only going to be around for a few months, so best to get grilling while you can!
