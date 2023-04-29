5 Types Of Canadians You Absolutely Always Meet While On Vacation Abroad
"Dos cervezas, por favor." ☀️
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Earlier this year, my partner and I saw a relatively cheap last-minute deal for an all-inclusive trip to Mexico and we decided to snatch it up to get the eff away from winter in Canada.
I'd been to all-inclusive resorts in the past when I was a kid, but experiencing it through an adult lens was an altogether hilariously different experience (particularly after a few margaritas).
At the resort, the guests were mainly Canadian and y'all — we really do fall into quite a few stereotypes that range from adorably wholesome to a little (okay, maybe a lot) problematic.
So, here is a very official list of the types of Canadians you're almost 100% guaranteed to meet while on vacation — and it's possible you might just be one of them.
The very-Canadian Canadian
I am proud to be Canadian, but I always get a chuckle when I spot the Canadian who needs you to know how very Canadian they are.
You know the person — maple leaf tattoo, Canucks cap, an oversized insulated tumbler with the outline of Canada on it and various other patriotic accessories.
Invariably, this person will also own a portable speaker and at some point after a few drinks will start playing Bryan Adams and try to lead everyone in a rousing rendition of "The Summer Of '69."
The friendly Canadian who gets excited to find another Canadian
One of the common chat-up lines while hanging poolside or waiting for a drink is the ubiquitous, "So, where are you from?"
At the particular resort we were at in Cancun, almost all of the people we chatted with were Canadian which didn't really come as a surprise to me as a whole planeload of us flew in together from Toronto.
But people get so excited when they find a fellow Canadian in the wild and immediately want to know what exact part of the country you're from. They then proceed to tell you that even though they moved to Missisaugua a few years ago, they still try and get into Toronto every so often to catch a Jays game.
Overall, usually a wholesome and enjoyable little chat!
The casually racist Canadian
The amount of Canadians who were shocked that I spoke English and not Spanish was a little wild.
I have brown skin and curly black hair, so in quite a few places I've travelled to people seem to think I'm a local resident. In Mexico, more than one Canadian expressed their surprise at "how well" I spoke English -- and some were surprised that I spoke English at all.
My partner, who is Black, got asked on more than one occasion if he was Jamaican and if he had any weed or was interested in buying.
I'm not sure why people make assumptions based on someone's appearance alone, but it's irritating at best and racist at worst.
The Canadian who underestimated the power of the Mexican sun
I absolutely understand the appeal of wanting to sit out in the warmth after surviving winter in Canada, but come on folks!
If you've been living with grey skies and snow for a few months, I guarantee that you should not be sitting out at noon under the Mexican sun without sunscreen.
The amount of blotchy red skin I spotted was truly unfortunate, and likely ruined a bit of the enjoyment of the vacation for some — although I did enjoy seeing people's very obvious swimsuit tan lines peeking out of their more formal evening clothes.
You are not stronger than the sun. Wear sunscreen and be safe!
The Canadian trying their hardest with the language
Before travelling to a country where I don't speak the language, I always try and pick up a few words for basic communication purposes, as well as to be polite.
Something I found charming were the Canadians trying so hard to communicate with Spanish-speakers in their very, very broken Spanish.
At the bar, you could easily say, "Two beers, please," but so many took the time to say "Dos cervezas, por favor."
It's the little things!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.