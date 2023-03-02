Cheap All-Inclusive Vacations From Canada Are Available Now & Trips Start At Under $900
Planning a summery getaway? There are so many dreamy all-inclusive vacations from Canada available where you can spend a week lying on white sand and swimming in turquoise waters.
Many cheap vacation packages are currently being offered by airlines like Sunwing Vacations and Air Transat, and you can find all-inclusive vacation deals for less than $900.
These cheap vacation packages include your daily meals, drinks, entertainment, activities, and more, as well as the cost of your flight — all you need to do is get to the airport!
There are trips available from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and many other major airports in Canada. To give you a taste of what you can find, we've included a few particularly good deals that are online at the moment.
Ready to unwind under the sun? Here are a few all-inclusive vacations from Canada that you can book right now.
Starfish Varadero
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $895 per adult
When: Seven days from June 7, 2023
Details: This resort in Varadero, Cuba, is said to have an "amazing" beach and is perfect for family getaways or couples vacations.
The resort offers five restaurants and six bars, swimming pools for both kids and adults, and daily entertainment and activities — all of which are included in the price of your trip.
Memories Cayo Largo
From: Montreal (YUL)
Price: $985 per adult
When: Seven days from April 28, 2023
Details: This stylish resort located in Cayo Largo, Cuba, offers something for all ages, including a beach with stunning white sand.
At the resort, you can partake in activities like dance lessons, cocktail classes and Spanish lessons, and there's even a sea turtle rescue centre nearby.
Casa Marina Reef Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $1,189 per adult
When: Six days from April 26, 2023
Details: The Casa Marina Reef Resort in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, is located just 10 minutes from the Puerto Plata International Airport and about 5 minutes from the downtown area.
The resort offers things like an on-site salon, massage services, and water sports like kayaking and snorkeling.
Riu Santa Fe
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $1,395 per adult
When: Seven days from June 1, 2023
Details: This four-and-a-half-star resort located in Los Cabos, Mexico, is all-new to Sunwing, and vacations are currently on sale for a great price.
The swanky resort has newly renovated rooms, restaurants, and bars with a modern design, with recreational activities including horseback riding, sailing, and jet skiing.
Coral Coasta Caribe Resort
From: Vancouver (YVR)
Price: $1,405 per adult
When: Seven days from April 3, 2023
Details: This four-star resort in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is said to have been newly renovated, with "convenient amenities and facilities."
The resort offers activities like windsurfing, sailing and scuba diving, with the historic landmarks of Santo Domingo just a short drive away.
