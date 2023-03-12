7 All-Inclusive Resorts With Nude Beaches & NSFW Amenities Where Canadians Can Get A Hot Vacay
Kiss those tan lines goodbye! 🏝
If you're looking for a way to spice up your next vacation, why not book a stay at an adults-only all-inclusive resort?
Some resorts offer packages for grown-up vacationers, featuring things like nude beaches, topless pool parties, and adult playgrounds that'll definitely add some heat to your next trip.
You can find many of these NSFW all-inclusive vacations through carriers like Sunwing, which has trips from destinations in Canada like Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary and Quebec City to sun spots like Mexico and Jamaica.
The all-inclusive packages offered by Sunwing Vacations include your daily meals plus snacks and drinks, activities, and nightly entertainment — most of which can definitely be considered NSFW.
Ready to bare it all? Here are seven all-inclusive adults-only resorts with nude beaches and adult-friendly amenities where Canadians can take a spicy vacation in 2023.
Couples Tower Isle
Location: Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Details: This luxury adults-only resort in Jamaica is ideal for a romantic getaway.
Couples Tower Isle offers a boutique resort feel, with a white sand beach, chic swimming pools and well-appointed rooms.
One unique feature is the resort's own au naturel private island, where guests can bare it all, which can only be accessed by boat.
Located in Ocho Rios, the resort also offers activities like trips to Dunns River Falls and Glass Bottom Boat Tours.
Hedonism II
Location: Negril, Jamaica
Details: Hedonism II is an 18+, adults-only resort in Jamaica where "you can be as mild or as wild as you like."
The clothing-optional resort, which is called the "most iconic, erotic playground in the world," is home to several NSFW amenities including a nude pool and hot tub, a "Playroom" and "Kama Sutra Palace."
Guests here can also enjoy a variety of nightly entertainment, including shows said to take guests on a "voyeuristic journey of hidden passions, sensuality and seduction."
Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel Resort
Location: Negril, Jamaica
Details: The Grand Lido Negril is a nude resort for adults 21 years old and over.
Completely clothing free, the resort is a place for single people and couples alike to escape for an au naturel vacation.
The resort offers private pools and ocean-facing suites with hot tubs, as well as full butler service.
Those who stay at the Grand Lido can also take advantage of amenities at the nearby Royalton Negril Resort and Spa, and the Hideaway at Royalton Negril.
Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort
Location: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Details: Exclusively for guests aged 21+, the Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort is the place for couples to "leave inhibitions behind."
The resort has a clothing-optional beach and a pool where guests can choose to bare it all. It also offers exciting daily activities and "provocative" theme nights.
Located on a white sand beach within walking distance of the picturesque Puerto Morelos, the resort is said to be an oasis for "open-minded and adventurous vacationers."
Temptation Cancun Resort
Location: Cancun, Mexico
Details: Called a "playground for grown-ups," the 21+ Temptation Cancun Resort features topless-optional areas throughout the resort, including a beach where guests can work on evening out their tans.
The resort is also home to a "sexy pool," which is said to be the home of pumping parties and over-the-top activities, as well as an "aphrodisiac restaurant," where vacationers can "discover the sensual side of dining."
If high-energy parties aren't your thing though, the resort also has a "quiet pool" where you can kickback.
Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort
Location: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Details: The adults-only Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort is a five-star, clothing-optional resort located in Meixco's Riviera Maya.
The secluded resort allows guests to bare what they dare, and even has an au naturel spa.
In addition to oceanfront accommodations and nightly entertainment, the resort offers a "gourmet inclusive" dining experience that means all your meals and drinks are prepared by world-class chefs and skilled mixologists.
As a bonus, guests at Hidden Beach can also use the facilities of the nearby El Dorado Seaside Suites and El Dorado Sensimar Riviera Maya.
Temptation Miches Resort
Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Details: This five-star all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic just opened in 2022, bringing the Temptation resort experience to Punta Cana.
Like its other locations, the resort is adults-only and offers topless-optional areas as well as a party atmosphere for singles and couples alike.
By day, guests can experience some "wet fun" at one of the resort's pool parties; by night, visitors can partake in one of the resort's "sexy theme nights."
Enjoy, travellers!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.