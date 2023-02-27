7 All-Inclusive Resorts In Ontario Where You Can Have A Dreamy Vacay Without A Plane Ticket
All-inclusive vacations aren't just for cruises and tropical destinations. Ontario has several resorts that offer all-inclusive packages and the best part is you don't need a plane ticket to get there.
You can enjoy a romantic couple's retreat, relaxing spa escape, and more with these all-inclusive vacations in the province.
Bayview Wildwood Resort
$322+/night
Address: 1500 Port Stanton Pkwy., Severn Bridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Muskoka, this resort has its own private beach and waterpark. It offers all-inclusive getaways in every season as well as specialty packages for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving. The getaways include lakeside accommodations, meals, outdoor entertainment, and more.
Couples Resort
$976+/ 2 nights
Address: 139 Galeairy Lake Rd., Whitney - Algonquin Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can heat things up with that special someone at this all-inclusive resort for couples. The getaway boasts an "ultra romantic 5-course, gourmet dinner" as well as a private outdoor hot tub with lake views and "in-room double whirlpool bathtub."
Fern Resort
$377.50 +/night
Address: 4432 Fern Resort Rd., Ramara, ON
Why You Need To Go: This resort is a gorgeous spot for a getaway year-round. You can glide along a 1.5-kilometre skating trail in the winter and lounge by the water in the summer. Packages include three meals a day, outdoor activities, access to the pool and sauna and more.
Ste. Anne's Spa
$399+/night
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton ON
Why You Need To Go: This "country castle" is located just outside of Toronto and you'll feel like royalty while staying here. The venue boasts a luxurious spa and packages include a 4-course dinner, spa allowance, afternoon tea, and more.
Northumberland Heights
$455+/night
Address: 795 Northumberland Heights Rd., Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This retreat has a variety of packages which let you enjoy a three-course dinner, high tea, breakfast, spa services, and more. The resort boasts picturesque surroundings and elegant rooms.
Elmhirst's Resort
$589+/night per couple
Address: 1045 Settlers Line, Keene, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on Rice Lake, this conference centre, wedding venue, and spa is an epic place for a vacay. You can go horseback riding, relax in the spa, and more. Packages include breakfast, dinner, access to recreation facilities, and more.
Cedar Grove Lodge
$193+/night
Address: Peninsula Lake, 167 Grassmere Resort Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can book a log cottage getaway at this year-round resort. The packages come with a buffet breakfast, afternoon snacks, and onsite activities.
