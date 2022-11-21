This All-Inclusive Spa Near Toronto Is A 'Countryside Castle' With Warm Pools & Snowy Views
It's a romantic winter getaway.
If you're in need of some pampering, then you might want to plan a winter trip to this spa near Toronto. With snowy views and relaxing amenities, this all-inclusive spa makes for a dreamy winter getaway with friends or a loved one.
Ste. Anne's Spa is an "1800’s heritage fieldstone country castle" located in Grafton, about 90 minutes from downtown Toronto. The health and wellness facility has all-inclusive packages available year-round, and you can spend a few days or just a day rejuvenating here.
The spa sits on 500 acres of land strewn with trails and gardens. You can explore the countryside and reconnect with nature during your stay. The overnight accommodations include historic rooms in the main inn as well as cottage retreats for bigger groups.
There are over 35 spa treatments offered, such as body wraps, facials, massages, and seasonal offerings like the Pumpkin Spice Paradise Body Treatment.
Depending on your package, you'll have total access to the spa's facilities and can enjoy things like meditative and therapeutic hydrotherapy pools, a warming room, a eucalyptus inhalation room, and a fire circle where you can stay toasty in the English Walled Garden. The chilly winter weather won't bother you as you lounge in the hot tubs with waterfalls.
Ste. Anne's Bakery has tons of gluten-free goodies, and you can enjoy sweet treats, teas, and coffees as well as savoury dishes like quiche and wraps.
Packages for day and overnight visits are available online, and prices vary depending on the season, room, and duration of your stay.
Ste. Anne's Spa
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton ON
Why You Need To Go: You can relax at this all-inclusive spa for a dreamy winter getaway.
