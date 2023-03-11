5 All-Inclusive Resorts In BC Where You Can Get A Dreamy Vacay With Breathtaking Views
Get your self-care on out west. 🗻
When planning your next all-inclusive vacation, you needn't venture far — there are so many stunning West Coast destinations that'll make you want to stick around for a vacation in Canada.
In fact, just a few hours outside of Vancouver, there are several all-inclusive resorts where you can pamper yourself, sip on fine Okanagan wine and explore the best trails in B.C.
Leave your meal-prep worries behind and indulge in the luxurious amenities offered by these Canadian resorts — everything from your bedroom to your locally sourced meals will be built right into the price per night.
Take this as a sign for you to treat yourself: reconnect with the land, get in some much-needed R&R and change up your scenery a little.
Klahoose Wilderness Resort
Price: From $2495 per week per person for three or four nights
Address: Desolation Sound, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Located on the traditional territories of the Klahoose First Nation, this off-grid eco-resort offers immersive Indigenous culture experiences in addition to outdoor excursions and guided wildlife tours.
All meals will be included in the price, and depending on when you visit, you'll be able to partake in activities like cedar weaving, kayaking, SUP boarding, forest walks and ocean foraging.
Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat & Wellness Spa
Price: From $8100 per week per person
Address: Ainsworth Hot Springs, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Take care of your bod and mind at the seven-day Mountain Trek program, which gives you access to evening fitness classes, an on-site spa, three 50-minute massages per week, wellness workshops and the hot springs, of course. It's the retreat you want and probably also need in your life, TBH.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
Price: From $2900/night per person
Address: Clayoquot Sound, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The price may be steep, but this retreat in the wilds of B.C. offers an unforgettable way to experience the area.
A massage, evening turndown service, gourmet dining and snacks, laundry service, a horse-drawn wagon shuttle and access to astonishing waterfront views are all included in the price of your stay, so it's well worth the splurge.
Mistaya Lodge
Price: From $1890 per night per person
Address: Golden, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: While this spot draws in après-skiers, it's a year-round destination with amenities including a wood-fired sauna, daily guided adventures and hearty meals prepared by in-house chefs. You'll fly into the lodge via helicopter for an epic start to your stay (don't worry, the ride's included in the price).
Siwash Lake Wilderness Resort
Price: From $2200 per night per adult
Address: Bonaparte Plateau, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Calling all horse girls, guys and folks! Get off the grid at Siwash Lake Wilderness Resort, a 300-acre gem where the nightly rate includes morning coffee service, unlimited fine B.C. wines, premium beer, two daily guided adventures, all your meals and snacks (including a three-course dinner) — open-air fine dining, of course.