All-Inclusive Resorts In Alberta Where You Can Enjoy The Perfect Vacay Without Travelling Far
Luxury is on your doorstep!
As spring approaches, it’s notoriously hard to book cabins in the Rockies as everyone is desperate to get out in the cool mountain air.
However, there are some really cool lodges to get your nature fix and, best of all, they’re also all-inclusive.
With the backdrop of some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, these all-inclusive resorts are designed to show off just what the Rockies have to offer.
Some require day-long hikes or even a helicopter ride to get there, but you’d better believe those views are worth it.
Aurum Lodge
Price: From $273 a night per couple (but there is a three-night minimum stay).
Address: 374021 Hwy 11 at Cline River, Nordegg, AB
Why You Should Go: If you’re looking to lose yourself in nature, Aurum Lodge, set on the stunning Abraham Lake, will be the perfect escape. The eco-tourism lodge is all about “disconnecting” so has no phones in its rooms, no cell service and only limited wi-fi on site. Breakfast is included and you can book in advance if you want to include dinners too for a fully relaxing experience.
Mount Engadine Lodge
Price: From $650 a night per couple.
Address: 1 Mount Shark Road on Smith Dorrien Highway
Why You Should Go: Set in the stunning Spray Valley Provincial Park, Mount Engadine is the ultimate luxury escape with four gourmet meals included: breakfast, a packed lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. There are a ton of gorgeous hiking trails on your doorstep and there are loads of seasonal activities from mountain biking in the summer to snowshoeing in the winter.
Baker Creek Mountain Resort
Price: From $185 a night per couple.
Address: Baker Creek Mountain Resort, Lake Louise, AB
Why You Should Go: The lodge is right by the iconic Lake Louise which luckily means you wouldn’t even have to wake up at 4 a.m. just to beat the streams of tourists looking to catch a glimpse. The resort’s Romance in the Rockies package includes a breakfast basket and bagged lunch for two.
Shadow Lake Lodge
Price: From $730 a night per couple.
Address: Shadow Lake Lodge is literally in the middle of nature. You actually have to hike for a day to get there but you’ll be rewarded with cozy log cabins. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the stay and you’ll even get treated to tea time before dinner that’s perfect to quench your post-hike thirst. There are gorgeous hikes that start from the lodge including the lakeshore hike that leads to two stunning waterfalls.
Assiniboine Lodge
Price: From $395 per person per night.
Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Should Go: While it’s technically in B.C., Canmore is the closest Alberta town to Assiniboine Lodge. The lodge is accessible by a 27.5km hike or by helicopter so it’s definitely an adventure. All meals and afternoon tea are included which you can enjoy with a stunning view of Mount Assiniboine. The lodge provides tailored guided hikes depending on the weather and level of difficulty so you can choose whichever suits you.