This Alberta Glamping Spot Is The Perfect Off-Grid Vacay & You Can Kayak In A Private Lake
You can sleep under the stars.
If you're looking for a taste of the outdoors, but you can't quite bring yourself to give up some of your home comforts, you can sleep under the stars in your very own dome at this Alberta glamping site.
Camping in the woods may not be everyone's idea of fun, and that's totally ok, but the Ignis Dome at Refuge Bay, just an hour outside of Edmonton, is the perfect off-grid getaway to disconnect from everyday life.
The dome itself has an infinity edge, panoramic windows with a view out onto a private wetland lake and a domed transparent ceiling so you get spectacular views of the night sky from the comfort of your bed.
The dome is fully equipped for the ultimate glamping experience with a bed, mini-fridge, a Bluetooth speaker, and a wood-fired stove to keep it cozy on colder nights. There's also a private camp toilet and heated shower so no need to give up your home comforts.
Guests also have the private use of a wood-fired barrel sauna with a view over the lake so you fully relax and unwind on your trip.
Refuge Bay also has kayaks and paddleboards available to rent so you can take advantage of having the lake all to yourself and have a peaceful moment on the water.
The private lake on site at Refuge Bay.Refuge Bay
You can take time to explore the land surrounding the dome, and even follow some game trails in the area to hike without the crowds.
If you're looking to venture a bit further afield, Pembina River Provincial Park is less than an hour's drive away where you can hike through the beautiful forest or head river-tubing. You can also head to the beach at Thunder Lake Provincial Park.
Refuge Bay
Price: From $295 per night.
Address: 56524 Range Road 50, Cherhill, AB.
Why You Should Go: For the perfect off-grid vacation without giving up your home comforts. You can relax by a private lake and relax in a private sauna with a view.