This Remote Cottage In Alberta Is So Idyllic & You Can Sip Your Morning Coffee By A Pond
You can even pick the wild flowers in the summer.
If you've ever dreamed of running away to the prairies, look no further. This Alberta cottage is ultimate idyllic getaway where you can sip your morning coffee overlooking a gorgeous river valley.
Willow Ridge Cottage, which is just outside Cochrane, was listed as one of Airbnb's "most unique" stays in Canada and offers stunning views of the Alberta prairies without even needing to get out of bed.
The cozy cottage can be found next to a natural pond in Jumping Pound Creek and is completely surrounded by nature. You could even spot deer, elk, bears, or moose right outside your window.
The kitchen and dining area at Willow Ridge Cottage.Grant | Airbnb
The bedroom has its own king-size bed with a garden door placed at its foot as well as a skylight overhead, so you can fall asleep looking at the stars or get an epic view of the sunrise over the prairies.
The view out of the window at Willow Ridge Cottage.Grant | Airbnb
There's a kitchen filled with all the essentials to be able to cook delicious meals, and a living room complete with an antique cabinet filled with games and books to unwind with.
You can also enjoy your morning coffee sitting on a porch swing just outside the cottage overlooking the prairies and the pond. In August, the wild flowers take over the valley for an even more stunning view.
Wild flowers on Willow Creek Ranch.Grant | Airbnb
Willow Ridge Ranch, where the cottage is based, even produces its own wildflower honey, farm-fresh eggs, cherries and Saskatoons to snack on, and you also get greek yogurt, oatmeal, granola, milk, tea, coffee and beverage condiments when you stay.
Willow Ridge Cottage
Address: 254069 Towers Tr., Cochrane, AB.
Why You Need To Go: For an idyllic vacation in the prairies away from the outside world. You can wander in nature and check out the wildflowers.