Canada’s Most 'Wish-listed' Unique Stay Is In BC & You Can Sleep In An 'Earth Home'
It's so whimsical! 🧚
This Airbnb in B.C. is anything but ordinary, making it the perfect get-away for anyone wanting to seriously mix things up.
It's actually the most "wish listed" unique stay in the entire country — which makes sense because it looks like it's out of a bedtime storybook.
The super cool stay is called Cob Cottage, and it's an Earth House located on Mayne Island — which is just a short ferry ride over from Vancouver.
Airbnb collected data based on customers' wish lists on the site. People love staying in weird spots apparently because Airbnb made a whole ranking on what the most wish-listed unique stays in the country are.
Right behind Cob Cottage was a treehouse stay in Sooke B.C., called Owl's Perch. In third place the East Coast got some recognition, for the Lighthouse on the Bay in Baddeck, Nova Scotia.
There is nothing quite as unique as Cob Cottage though, that will transport you to a whimsical fantasyland.
Cob Cottage outside view. Alexis | Airbnb
The entire earthy home was hand-sculpted, making it extra unique.
There is a beautiful fireplace built into the wall that even has hand-made decor on it so you can keep cozy all night long.
Inside reading nook and fireplace in the home.Alexis | Airbnb
The home is open and airy with a loft bedroom sitting right at the top of the stunning wood steps.
Inside living space and fireplace in the home.Alexis | Airbnb
Imagine the light peeking into this bright airy room when you wake up in the morning.
Bedroom of the home.Alexis | Airbnb
It comes with the cutest little reading nook so you can enjoy a good book all while relaxing at the home.
Reading nook inside the home.Alexis | Airbnb
The kitchen has so many natural wood pieces — it'll truly make you feel like you are cooking in the middle of a fairytale forest.
Kitchen inside the home.Alexis | Airbnb
So gather all your friends, to rent out this gorgeous home for a weekend away.
This will be a once-in-a-lifetime stay and it will be nothing but magical the entire time.
Cob Cottage
Cob Cottage outside view.
Price: $200 per night
Address: Mayne Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful stay on Mayne Island is super unique and will have you feeling like you are living in a real fairytale.