You Can Stay In This 'Gryffindor Common Room' In BC & It's Like Sleeping At Hogwarts (PHOTOS)
This is for all the Harry Potter lovers out there!
This Airbnb on Vancouver Island is set up to be exactly like the Gryffindor common room at Hogwarts, and Potterheads will love it.
The condo available for rent is absolutely magical and it will immediately transport you to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
The Common Room Airbnb is located in Victoria, B.C., and it's an incredibly unique stay. It has one bathroom and one bedroom, but there are two beds, including a queen bed in the loft upstairs and a murphy bed downstairs.
This place still has some spots available for this summer, so, if you or anyone of your friends are massive Harry Potter fans, you might want to get on booking this hidden gem.
Every inch of this living space is decked out with Harry Potter-inspired furniture and so much more. There is even an enchanted fireplace painted onto the brick wall that looks like one exactly from the movies.
Couch and fireplace painting.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
This would truly be an incredible place to imagine yourself as a wizard and maybe play some chess while you're at it. Unfortunately, these chess pieces do not come to life like they do in the movies.
Harry Potter-inspired living space and chess board.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
"A lovely bay window provides excellent Muggle watching below," the listing said.
It also provides some great sunlight that will light up the entire room so each and every photo you take during your stay will have that superb lighting.
Harry Potter-inspired living space.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
This stay wouldn't be completed without a full kitchen that is perfect for practicing all those potion-making skills. There is a great little desk alongside it that is perfect for writing down all those recipes.
Plus, Dobby the resident house-elf will be watching over you from his mural on the wall.
Harry Potter-inspired kitchen space.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
If you've been looking for an incredibly unique stay to fulfill all your Harry Potter dreams, this is one to seriously consider.
The Common Room
Harry Potter-inspired doorway and robes.
Price: $236 per night
Location: Victoria, BC