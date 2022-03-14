WestJet Reveals Its Flights From Calgary This Summer & You Can Fly To More European Cities
Bring on the summer! ✈️
WestJet has just announced its flight schedule for summer 2022, and you’ll be able to get to even more locations in Europe and the U.S. from Calgary International Airport.
The airline announced that most of its flights would be restored to pre-pandemic levels, including its flights from Calgary to European destinations such as Paris, London Gatwick and Dublin.
WestJet is also set to launch direct flights from Calgary to Rome three times a week from May 7, after a two-year delay. It will also run direct flights to London Heathrow beginning March 26.
As well as flights to Europe, WestJet will be running 142 daily departures, including 35 Canadian destinations and 16 U.S. destinations such as Nashville and Denver.
WestJet is launching a previously delayed non-stop service between Calgary and Boston on June 30.
Meanwhile, Edmonton will see 38 daily departures to 15 Canadian destinations as well as Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the U.S.
There are also set to be multiple flights a day to Calgary and Edmonton from Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.
At its peak, WestJet will be serving 43 domestic, 23 trans-border, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations.
"After two years of unprecedented challenges, we're proud that Alberta will lead the recovery of Canada's travel and tourism industry,” said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet.
“As Alberta's homegrown airline, we continue to make investments to better serve our guests and look forward to offering more options for visitors to experience the vibrancy of what Alberta has to offer."