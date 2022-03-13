Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in calgary

This Alberta Spa Is Nestled In The Mountains & It's Like Being Transported to Scandinavia

It’s the ultimate mountain escape. ⛰️

A person in one of the spa's hot pools. Right: A person sitting outside a barrel sauna.

A person in one of the spa's hot pools. Right: A person sitting outside a barrel sauna.

@samanthalreid | Instagram, @elle_fajer | Instagram

Set within Kananaskis Provincial Park is the ultimate slice of relaxation. The Kananaskis Nordic Spa is the perfect way to chill and it’s just an hour's drive away from Calgary.

The Kananaskis Nordic Spa focuses on “hydrotherapy”, the cycle of alternating between hot and cold baths followed by periods of rest.

If you’re looking to relax after a weekend of hiking in the mountains or even to just escape from city life at a resort, the alpine spa is the place for you.

@exploringwithang

So surreal! 🤍 #alberta #canada #mountains #spa

The traditional Nordic practice of hydrotherapy is said to help stimulate blood flow, eliminate toxins, reduce stress, and allow the mind to unwind.

If you’ve ever seen Nordic people jumping into freezing lakes after using a sauna, the spa replicates that experience all with the backdrop of the stunning Kananaskis mountains.

Along with the hydrotherapy pools that vary in temperature, guests have access to bayan and barrel saunas, steam cabins infused with essential oils, a salt exfoliation cabin and hammocks to really relax in and you can use the facilities for as long as you like.

You can also add on a massage for the ultimate pampering day, as the spa offers deep tissue, relaxation or aromatherapy massages too for an additional fee.

Kananaskis Nordic Spa

Price: From $119 per person

Address: 1 Centennial Dr., Turner Valley, AB.

Why You Need To Go: For a relaxing experience for the mind and body, all set within the stunning Kananaskis mountains.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...