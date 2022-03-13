This Alberta Spa Is Nestled In The Mountains & It's Like Being Transported to Scandinavia
It’s the ultimate mountain escape. ⛰️
Set within Kananaskis Provincial Park is the ultimate slice of relaxation. The Kananaskis Nordic Spa is the perfect way to chill and it’s just an hour's drive away from Calgary.
The Kananaskis Nordic Spa focuses on “hydrotherapy”, the cycle of alternating between hot and cold baths followed by periods of rest.
If you’re looking to relax after a weekend of hiking in the mountains or even to just escape from city life at a resort, the alpine spa is the place for you.
The traditional Nordic practice of hydrotherapy is said to help stimulate blood flow, eliminate toxins, reduce stress, and allow the mind to unwind.
If you’ve ever seen Nordic people jumping into freezing lakes after using a sauna, the spa replicates that experience all with the backdrop of the stunning Kananaskis mountains.
Along with the hydrotherapy pools that vary in temperature, guests have access to bayan and barrel saunas, steam cabins infused with essential oils, a salt exfoliation cabin and hammocks to really relax in and you can use the facilities for as long as you like.
You can also add on a massage for the ultimate pampering day, as the spa offers deep tissue, relaxation or aromatherapy massages too for an additional fee.
Kananaskis Nordic Spa
Price: From $119 per person
Address: 1 Centennial Dr., Turner Valley, AB.
Why You Need To Go: For a relaxing experience for the mind and body, all set within the stunning Kananaskis mountains.