Canada's New Moose Signs Are Going Up & The TikToker Who Created It Installed The First One
New moose crossing signs are on the way!
An Alberta TikToker who designed a new moose crossing sign, after she complained that the old signs didn’t show the moose in as a "majestic animal," has helped install the first one.
In an Instagram post, Chloë Chapdelaine said it had been a “very exciting day” when she was able to “help install the first new moose crossing sign in Alberta”.
“This is the first of many moose crossing signs you’ll see going up across Canada, designed by me,” she said.
Chloë had drawn a new moose crossing sign when she felt the old signs had portrayed the moose as a “sad, floppy animal”.
After contacting different government offices regarding the sign, Chloë said she finally heard back from the Transportation Association of Canada after four years.
The former moose crossing sign. Right: The new moose crossing sign.Transportation Association of Canada
“This is such a milestone moment for me, and I’m so grateful for all of the individuals and organizations that went into making this happen, I feel so blessed to be included and acknowledged in this process,” she said in the Instagram post.
Chloë was also gifted a framed version of the sign to take home.
She has since been selling moose merch with a portion of the proceeds going to supporting wildlife rehabilitation in Canada.
“And just a message to anyone out there with an idea or dream, just passionately pursue it. Whether it’s a creative project, something you’ve been scared to try, or a thought that’s just been burning a hole in your brain, why not dive right in and give it your best shot?! You won’t know what can happen until you try,” she said.