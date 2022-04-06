Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario provincial police

A Moose Is Hanging Around Ontario's Highway 417 & Police Are Telling People Not To Stop

Is that Elliott Moose on the loose?

Toronto Associate Editor
An image of the moose hanging near Highway 417.

An image of the moose hanging near Highway 417.

Ontario Provincial Police - North East Region | Facebook

This just in: in some truly Canadian news, Ontario Provincial Police have warned drivers about a moose that's chilling near Highway 417.

On April 5, OPP's North East Region shared on Facebook that their Nipissing West and Manitoulin detachments were getting a lot of calls about a moose that's hanging out by Nairn Centre off the major provincial highway.

According to police, drivers are stopping their vehicles either on or nearby the highway to snap a pic of Canada's mascot or take a video of the wild animal.

Some have even tried to feed the moose with apples, police say.

"These are large, unpredictable wild animals and can create a dangerous condition if they approach motor vehicles on the highway, causing a traffic hazard and a public safety concern," the social media post reads.

Ontario police then reminded drivers to avoid stopping for these animals when they're on the side of the highway.

There are some tips on what to do when you see a wild moose on the road, according to Canadian Automobile Association in Southern Ontario (CAASCO).

While drivers should typically resist the urge to swerve around an animal that's roaming on the road, moose might be an exception.

"A direct blow could take out its knees and send it crashing through your windshield," the article reads.

Steve Brown, a research associate at the Traffic Injury Research Foundation previously told CAASCO that drivers "should consider aiming for the animal's hindquarters, striking it [at] an angle."

Narcity reached out to the OPP for additional information but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...