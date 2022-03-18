Editions

This Cat-Influencer Goes On Epic Adventures In The Rocky Mountains & He's Living His Best Life

We should all be more like Gary! 😻

Gary sitting next to a helicopter. Right: Gary on a raft on Moraine Lake.

@greatgramsofgary | Instagram

Cats are more often known for being homebodies, however, this Insta-famous cat is known for having epic adventures through Alberta's stunning Rocky Mountains and honestly, we're a little bit jealous.

Gary, a seven-year-old cat, might just be Instagram's most adventurous animal, with his "social media manager" often documenting his trips into the great outdoors in Instagram and TikTok.

From hiking to rafting, skiing and even riding in helicopters, Gary is showing us all how we should be experiencing the Rocky Mountains.

At the moment, Gary has an enormous 447,000 Instagram followers and over 537,000 people watching his adventures on TikTok.

Gary, who currently lives between Canmore and Edmonton, is often pictured on adventures with his siblings, Carl, Doug, Duke and Marge.

He was adopted by his owners from a shelter who gradually trained him to be more comfortable adventuring outside and now Gary experiences some of Alberta's most stunning scenery.

Although most trips have been a success, adventuring doesn't come without its risks for this guy.

And at least at the end of a busy day of exploring, Gary can just catch a ride back in his trusty backpack which is perfect for napping.

