Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Toronto & So Many Are Under $800
Grab your passport!
If you've been dreaming of a getaway, you can book a last-minute vacation from Toronto for a great price.
Sunwing currently has some of their lowest prices of the year on vacations, with deals under $650 for all-inclusive vacation packages.
By booking a last-minute all-inclusive vacation, your flight, accommodation, meals, drinks and activities are all taken care of. All you have to do is book your trip and get ready to sunbathe on a white sand beach with a cocktail in hand.
There are tons of low-cost all-inclusive vacations from Toronto to destinations like Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and more, with many deals ringing up at under $800 all in.
Ready to take off? Here are a few last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals you won't want to miss out on.
Memories Varadero Beach Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Location: Varadero, Cuba
Price: $675 per adult
When: Seven days from September 18, 2023
Details: This resort is located on a pristine stretch of Cuba's famous Varadero Beach.
The resort is perfect for those looking for an adventurous getaway and for those looking to just unwind, with pools to take a leisurely dip as well as interesting natural features like caves and lagoons in the area.
In Varadero, you can also admire classic cars (they're not just in Havana) and go on a variety of tours.
Your stay includes daily meals and snacks, all your drinks, two meals at a la carte restaurants per week, a selection of water sports as well as 24-hour food and beverages.
Memories Flamenco Beach Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Location: Cayo Coco, Cuba
Price: $725 per adult
When: Seven days from September 12, 2023
Details: Located in the popular vacation spot Cayo Coco, this 4.5-star resort features four gorgeous pools and a long stretch of white sand perfect for sunbathing.
Here, you can get a massage on the beach, grab a bite at one of the seven on-site restaurants, or enjoy one of the hotel-offered activities, like snorkeling and catamaran cruises.
Your stay includes 24-hour food and beverage and snack bar services, three à la carte restaurant reservations per week
as well as non-motorized water sports.
If you're bringing the family, the resort also has a baby club and a kids club, the use of which is included in your booking.
Playabachata Spa Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Location: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Price: $785 per person
When: Seven days from September 19, 2023
Details: Located on the sparkling shores of Maimon Bay in Puerto Plata, this 4-star resort has everything you need for the perfect vacation, whether it's a family trip or a romantic couples getaway.
Here, you can lie on a beautiful golden-sand beach surrounded by palm trees, or relax in your own palapas by the pool. The resort has three pools, six restaurants and five bars for guests to choose from.
For those into activities, the resort offers a number of recreational sports and things to do, including windsurfing, kayaking, snorkelling and beach volleyball, with additional activities like horseriding and 18-hole golf offered nearby.
Here, everything is taken care of — your booking at the resort includes all your meals, as well as 24-hour snacks, three à la carte dinners per week, drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), daily activities, some water sports, and your evening entertainment.
Viva Maya by Wyndham
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Location: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Price: $975 per person
When: Seven days from September 8, 2023
Details: Located in Mexico's gorgeous Riviera Maya, the Viva Maya by Wyndham resort is set on a sprawling white sand beach with stunning turquoise waters.
The 4-star resort has five restaurants, two bars and three pools on-site for guests to peruse. According to Sunwing, it's also a top seller in Mexico's Riviera Maya.
For some fun during your stay, you can enjoy the Viva Wyndham Circus or take some dance lessons.
Included with your booking are your daily meals and snacks, drinks, daily activities, evening entertainment and some water sports.
You can also look forward to a welcome cocktail, and access to a kid's club if you're bringing little ones along.
Nearby, you'll find the lively Playa Del Carmen, where you can explore caves, cenotes and go on adventurous tours.
Vista Sol Punta Cana
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Price: $1,005 per person
When: Seven days from September 13, 2023
Details: This Punta Cana resort is a best-seller on Sunwing, and it's easy to see why.
The resort has a stunning white sand natural beach and seemingly endless activities, including kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkelling and scuba diving (as well as scuba diving lessons).
Your booking here includes three meals a day and snacks, drinks, daily activities, water sports, and evening entertainment, as well as access to a kids club for those bringing children.
Be sure to book some time in the resort's world-class spa, which offers massages, facial treatments and beauty services, for some pampering during your stay.
Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $1,265 per adult
Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica
When: Seven days from September 14, 2023
Details: The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay offers an "authentic Jamaican experience," complete with local cuisine.
The resort has a nightclub on-site, as well as multiple pools, bars and restaurants for guests to enjoy.
Your stay includes your daily meals plus snacks, drinks, activities like kayaking and snorkelling, water sports and entertainment, as well as access to a kids club and a teen club.
The resort's Montego Bay location means you're right by some of Jamaica's top attractions, including the famous "Hip Strip," where you'll find bars, clubs, shops, restaurants and other entertainment.
If you're looking for more cheap all-inclusive vacations, you can book a stay at one of Canada's all-inclusive resorts where your meals, drinks and accommodations are all taken care of — without having to leave the country!
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.