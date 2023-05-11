This All-Inclusive California Resort Is Like A Trip To Italy Without Ever Leaving The US
It's in the heart of Wine Country!
Are you craving a getaway to a rustic yet luxurious destination but don't have enough time to plan an international trip? That's when an all-inclusive resort comes in handy, and there's one in California that literally looks straight out of Italy.
This dreamy spa resort is the perfect spot for that much-needed vacation—without the hassle of booking a flight. In the heart of Wine Country's gorgeous Sonoma Valley is Kenwood Inn & Spa, which offers the perfect combination of rustic charm and modern luxury that will have you thinking you're actually in Tuscany.
This is the perfect spot for those looking to escape the bustle of the city and retreat to the serenity of nature…and wine!
The resort offers a wide range of accommodations, from cozy cottages to spacious suites, along with a world-class spa and a few meals included in one price of a stay. Rooms are starting as low as $405/day for a two-night stay with the current "Summer Insider" discount.
The rooms at Kenwood feature modern amenities such as heated marble floors, fireplaces, flat-screen TVs, and plush bedding. Plus, all rooms have private balconies or patios so you can take in the breathtaking views of the surrounding vineyards.
Every day, guests can enjoy breakfast, homemade cookies, beverages, and even a wine and cheese pairing that are all included in the price of their stay.
If you're looking for a more luxurious experience, you can book a poolside cabana that comes with a little bit of privacy, poolside service on most days and gorgeous views of the property.
Kenwood Inn & Spa also offers a full-service spa with a variety of treatments, such as massages, facials, and body scrubs, so you can really feel like a celebrity on a pseudo-European getaway.
This magical resort sits atop two lush acres of surrounding wine vineyards and orchards that you can explore on a walking trail or during a horseback ride.
There is so much to do here! Not to mention the fact that about 75 vineyards are in the fertile Sonoma Valley area for the wine-enthusiasts.
So if you're looking for a luxurious getaway that won't break the bank, head to Kenwood Inn & Spa and let the beauty of the Sonoma Valley take your breath away — it’s like that dream trip to Italy you've always wanted!
