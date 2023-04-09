This All-Inclusive Resort In Arizona Ranked One Of The Best In The US & It's A Desert Oasis
There are so many ways to enjoy this place! 🏜️
Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Sonoran desert is a luxurious all-inclusive resort for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort in Tucson, AZ is the ultimate staycation for adults to enjoy world-class spa and well-being amenities, exquisite dining, and breathtaking views, all included in the cost.
This magical dessert getaway spot offers an experience so unique that has earned it some pretty high accolades, like the second place on US News' "12 best all-inclusive resorts in the USA" ranking.
For starting at $950 per night with a minimum two-night stay, this dreamy resort has five different styles of rooms to choose from. All of them include healthy meals and onsite activities so you won't have to worry about anything but enjoying yourself.
The highlight of most stays at Canyon Ranch is the world-class spa and wellness center, where guests can enjoy a variety of treatments, such as massage, hydrotherapy, facials, and body wraps. The resort also offers classes like meditation, yoga, nutrition, and health education.
Additionally, you can get outside in the sunshine to hang around the pool all day, take a hike to see impressive cacti and rock formations nearby, or visit the peaceful meditation garden.
When you get hungry you have two "healthy cuisine" restaurants to choose from including the Canyon Ranch Grill and the Double U Cafe. However, we can't forget to mention the Demo kitchen that holds cooking classes where you can eat your creations after.
Tuscon’s magical Canyon Ranch resort is the perfect place to disconnect from the world and reconnect with yourself. Whether you're looking to relax and rejuvenate, or get up and get active, this dreamy desert oasis has something for everyone.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.