This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
The art scene here is so vibrant.
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season.
While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere.
The artsy Arizona community in the desert is just north of the Mexican border. The place has thriving local art districts and an all-around free-spirited vibe that not many tourists know about but should.
Bisbee, once a mining town founded in the late 1800s, is tucked within the surrounding orange Mule Mountains, where big houses sit looking like the Grand Canyon State's own version of the Hollywood Hills.
With a small population of 4,911 citizens, last recorded in 2021, you can guarantee to get all of those cozy feelings when walking around the magical neighborhoods.
The charming streets of the famous downtown area are lined with historic buildings housing local shops and restaurants that are pleasant to stroll around.
Just about everywhere you look, there's original art and cool graffiti sprawled out on walls around town, waiting to be seen by visitors.
There's also a pretty dark past to Bisbee you can learn about on a ghost tour throughout the area.
For those wanting to get out in nature, there are plenty of overlooks and mining tours nearby that can take you see some awesome rock formations.
However you choose to enjoy this southeastern Arizona city, you probably won't ever find yourself feeling bored.
