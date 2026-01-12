Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with beautiful winter views and a magical skating trail

Niagara Falls isn't the only epic waterfall you can find in Ontario. The province is home to another cascade that's nearly as tall, and it's even more magical during the winter.

Situated in Northern Ontario, the majestic waterfall plunges into a scenic gorge and offers a peaceful, less-crowded experience than Niagara.

When the temperature drops, it transforms into a frosty spectacle straight out of Frozen, with glistening ice formations and sparkling views.

Kakabeka Falls is a breathtaking natural wonder in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, just outside Thunder Bay.

Often called the "Niagara of the North," it's Ontario's second-highest waterfall, according to Destination Ontario.

Towering more than 40 metres, Kakabeka Falls nearly rivals the famous Horseshoe Falls in scale. Fed by the Kaministiquia River, the water rushes over a rocky gorge shaped by glaciers long ago.

You'll want to take in the views from the Boardwalk Trail, a 750-metre path that's just a short walk from the main parking area. With wooden boardwalks and a pedestrian bridge, it offers stunning vantage points to soak in the beauty of the frosty falls.

Aside from enjoying the falls, you can explore over 15 kilometres of groomed cross-country skiing trails that wind through Whispering Hills, Poplar Point, Beaver Meadow, and River Terrace.

Snowshoeing is another way to take in the scenery. The Mountain Portage Trail offers an easy loop with sweeping views of the falls, gorge, and river, while the Little Falls Trail provides a more challenging experience if you're up for some adventure.

Bring your skates! The park is also home to a 160-metre ice skating trail, lit until 10 p.m. in the evenings. You can reach the trail from Luckens Road, with parking located just beside. The skate trail is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Daily vehicle permits can be booked in advance and are available in 2-hour, 4-hour, or full-day time slots.

With stunning winter scenery and snowy weather experiences, the "Niagara of the North" is a beautiful spot to explore this season.

Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park

Price: $6.50 + for a daily vehicle permit

Address: 4853 ON-11 #17, Kakabeka Falls, ON

Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

