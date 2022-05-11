The Wave In Arizona Is The Most Exclusive National Monument & You Have To Win A Lottery To Go
Some days the acceptance rate is less than 3%.
The Wave is one of Arizona's most coveted destinations of natural wonder, but experiencing it firsthand will take a mix of patience and luck.
Located just south of the Utah border, The Wave is a part of Coyote Buttes North in the Paria Canyon. The breathtaking landscape is made up of geological sandstone formations that expand across the desert horizon.
The terrain's gently sloping rocks and swirling textures make it a highly sought-after location for photography and tourism. But the U.S. Bureau of Land Management requires visitors to obtain a permit to hike Coyote Buttes North.
In order to preserve the natural landscape, only 64 permits a day are issued. 48 of which are given out three months prior, and 16 are granted one day in advance. A daily lottery is conducted via a government website to select winners at random.
Groups can apply to go together, but this will hurt your odds, and the maximum amount of people caps out at six.
All humans, regardless of age, must enter, even small children who are too young to walk. Pet owners however are allowed to bring their dogs without a permit for a $7 entrance fee, as long as they're leashed and cleaned up after.
If you are lucky enough to get selected, it will take a six-mile loop hike to see The Wave. Permits are good for the entire day, so there's no need to rush.
It is absolutely essential to bring your own water, hiking gear, and a map or GPS since there is no established trail.
There are plenty of breathtaking sites along the way. The loops feature other natural wonders like The Sand Cove, The Boneyard, and clusters of dinosaur tracks.
Landing a day at The Wave isn't simple, but it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.