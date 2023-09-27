These 3 Magical Towns In Arizona's Sonoran Desert Are Hidden Gems For Spa Getaways
From sunrise yoga to hot air balloon rides.
Tucked away in the middle of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert are small pockets of land that are filled with heaping piles of magic — and plenty of spa resorts.
Surrounded by red-rock buttes and steep canyon walls, Arizona is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. But what’s even more beautiful than the desert land and vibrant sunsets is the undeniable sense of inner peace that a wellness trip here will leave you with.
If you consider yourself spiritually inclined or a bit of a “slow traveler” — someone who likes to tap into total relaxation on their vacations — Arizona is home to towns and resorts that boast some of the world’s best spa resorts and wellness programs. From sound baths, chakra-balancing massages, celestial facials, feng shui, and yoga classes to rise and set with the sun, there is no shortage of wellness and spa treatments for pure relaxation in Arizona.
The towns of Sedona, Carefree, and Scottsdale are all within 150 miles of one another, with Sedona being the Northernmost city of the three, Scottsdale being the Southernmost, and Carefree falling in between the two.
Devil’s Bridge Hike in Sedona, Arizona.Meghan Rose
The closest major airport is Phoenix (PHX), and there are ample options for rideshare, rental cars, and shuttle options for those traveling in from out of town.
If you fly into Phoenix, Ollie Vaughn’s is a quaint and delicious bakery located in the historic Coronado neighborhood and offers the perfect pit-stop before driving to your resort.
Ollie Vaughn's in Phoenix, Arizona.Meghan Rose
After picking your landing spot, you'll find that there’s plenty of local fare, outdoor activities (like hot air balloon rides and helicopter tours), bakeries, art, culture, and spiritual storefronts in each of these mystical towns. There’s no shortage of ways to connect with your body, mind, nature, or your spiritual practice while visiting the Sonoran Desert.
Sedona, Arizona
With organic sweets from ChocolaTree and Local Juicery, crystal shops lining the main drag, and vortexes that boast direct lines to your spiritual growth, Sedona is a unique and special place.
This tiny town has pink Jeep tours through the desert, local boutiques, and the chance to get a reading from top psychics, occultists, and world-renowned spiritualists during your stay.
Local Juicery in Sedona, Arizona.Meghan Rose
It’s also home to resorts like L’Auberge de Sedona, which houses L’Apothecary spa, offering private holistic experiences such as sound baths and tarot readings, as well as a spa menu that includes chakra-balancing massages and a turquoise and sage scrub that leaves you feeling restored and hydrated in the middle of one of the world’s driest climates.
L'Auberge de Sedona.Meghan Rose
Whether you’re coming to Sedona to explore the sprawling lands or prefer to stay on-site for the resort's well-curated daily activities, you will leave feeling physically, emotionally, and spiritually aligned.
Carefree, Arizona
Heading north to the aptly named remote town of Carefree, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa offers each of its guests a clear path to a happier and healthier version of themselves. Their on-site spa (which was voted the fifth-best destination spa in the U.S. in 2022 by Travel + Leisure) and their comprehensive wellness program host the likes of Deepak Chopra and offer guests guided hikes, pilates classes, intention-setting ceremonies, and yoga classes throughout their stay.
They also offer inclusive packages with spa discounts and a Work Well program for weekday stays.
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Carefree, Arizona.Meghan Rose
Carefree’s Desert Gardens, which is only one of two botanical gardens within the surrounding areas, is one of the most magical stops of all. These botanical gardens rest upon over four acres of land and allow you to truly become one with nature as you walk through the vegetation and greenery. Allow yourself to find the answers to life’s biggest questions here just by gazing upon the growth and decay cycle of nature.
If you prefer to stay active while you travel, Carefree also offers guided e-bike tours that allow you to have fun while seeing more of the desert through childlike eyes.
Scottsdale, Arizona
Just a few miles east of bustling Phoenix, you can find historic offerings such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West house, which offers a guided tour of the grounds and enough architectural inspiration to last a lifetime, acting as even further proof of the magical essence of Arizona’s land.
The ability to slow down, move at your own pace, and connect with the present moment are all lessons that the Sonoran Desert teaches you.
Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.Meghan Rose
Just a few miles north of Taliesin West lays Four Seasons’ Scottsdale location, a romantic luxury getaway made up of adobe casitas. Boasting large adult-only pools, on-site restaurants, and a world-class spa, this resort gives you everything you desire without needing to leave the stunning property.
However, with championship golf courses and hot air balloon rides just a short shuttle ride away, you can certainly relax in your own unique way.
For the more spiritually inclined guests, their spa offers “Celestial Black Diamond” facials, reiki-infused massages, and nopal massages to connect you with the energy of the local antioxidant-rich desert cactus. With seasonal activities and weekly classes like desert bathing, sound baths, and yoga, you will leave Four Seasons Troon North feeling like the highest-vibrational version of yourself.
Four Seasons in Scottsdale, Arizona.Meghan Rose
The town of Scottsdale offers art and cultural activities from their locals, like Cosanti Originals’ handmade ceramics, which is one of dozens of stops in their Old Town Arts District. If you find yourself called to something with more whimsy, visit Butterfly Wonderland which also hosts honey bees and reptiles in addition to their magical butterfly neighbors.
After taking advantage of the spiritual, physical, and mental relaxation that Arizona has to offer, you’re guaranteed to leave feeling like the most rested, rejuvenated, and aligned version of yourself when you finally travel back home.