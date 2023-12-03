This Beautiful Small Town In Arizona Has Towering Red Rocks & Vortexes With Psychic Energy
It deserves a spot on your travel bucket list. 🌵
When you need a break from city life, there's no better escape than a visit to a pretty small town, especially one voted among the best in the U.S.
Sedona, Arizona, is a small town located about 2 hours from Phoenix that's filled with charm, and it definitely deserves a place on your travel bucket list.
Regularly described as one of America's most beautiful places, Sedona is a town of towering red rocks, jagged sandstone buttes, and an almost always blue sky.
You'll find endless outdoor activities here, including hiking, mountain biking and off-roading, but your trip doesn't have to be all fast-paced -- Sedona is also home to chic resorts that promote meditation for a restorative vacation.
The town is also known as a powerful and spiritual place filled with vortexes, places where the Earth seems especially alive with energy, and where many people who visit report feeling inspired, recharged or uplifted.
If pleasant, mild weather, lush resort spas, outdoor adventures and a little mystical R+R sound like the makings of an ideal getaway spot, here's what to know about a visit to Sedona.
Things to do in Sedona
Many of the top things to do in Sedona involve getting out and exploring the town's mesmerizing natural red rock formations.
The 7.5-mile Red Rock Scenic Byway, often referred to as a "museum without walls" has tons of spectacular sights and things to do.
The Byway winds through the charming Village of Oak Creek (the historic name on some maps is “Big Park”) and is home to three of Sedona’s finest golf courses and two of its most famous and beautiful vortexes.
Along the way, you can also stop to hike, dine, or shop.
The route takes you to Cathedral Rock, another top spot to visit in the town. This natural wonder delivers heavenly views and a colourful sandstone palette, but it's also one of the most well-known vortexes in Sedona.
A hike to the top of the rock takes about an hour, and can be strenuous, so be sure to wear proper hiking attire.
Devil's Bridge is a must-see on everyone's Sedona bucket list. Formed by wind and weather erosion, it's the largest natural sandstone arch in the Sedona area. As such, it is one of the busiest hiking trails in Sedona. According to visitors, the parking lot fills up before 7 a.m. most days. To avoid parking hassles, hop on the Sedona Shuttle.
Sedona is also a wonderful place to stargaze, and was actually designated an International Dark Sky community in 2014.
Several trails allow you to find unobstructed views of the night sky. One of the best is the Aerie Trailhead, where you can get breathtaking views of the stars and cosmos over Sedona's famous red rock formations.
What are Sedona vortexes?
Sedona, Arizona, is widely known as a spiritual wellness destination, with several vortexes in the town believed to emit energy and act as a portal for celestial and terrestrial spirits.
Some believe that vortexes are places where the Earth emits an energy that fosters healing, meditation and self-exploration. Though all of Sedona is considered to be a vortex, there are certain areas where the energy is said to be the strongest. Many past visitors have claimed to feel tingly sensations while hiking here; others have felt nothing.
Sedona is home to several vortex sites. One of the most well-known and powerful vortexes can be found at Bell Rock a towering red rock formation that's said to be associated with masculine energy.
According to Visit Sedona, visitors often report feeling energized and motivated at Bell Rock.
"It's a place where you might feel more focused and ready to take on challenges. Many people hike to Bell Rock to experience its uplifting energy."
Another well-known vortex is Cathedral Rock, a natural wonder said to embody feminine energy, which is associated with emotions, intuition and receptivity and can promote compassion, self-care and emotional healing.
People often visit Cathedral Rock for meditation and self-reflection.
"It's a place where you might feel a sense of inner peace and emotional balance," says Visit Sedona, with the tranquil surroundings and breathtaking views contributing to a feeling of serenity.
Other vortexes you can visit in Sedona include the Airport Mesa, a hiking trail where you can discover beautiful views and which is said to have "Balanced Energy (Masculine and Feminine)," Boynton Canyon, which is said to have "majestic" energy, and The Chapel of the Holy Cross, which is said to have "sacred and tranquil energy."
Some resorts in Sedona allow you to stay right by the vortexes and continue your journey of well-being. The Enchantment Resort is set within Boynton Canyon, offering mountain biking and hiking, a first-class on-site spa, and panoramic views of the red rock scenery.
The LAuberge de Sedona, which has been called one of the best resorts in the state, is inspired by Sedona's "power to create change," and offers focused healing, mindful dining, and "metaphysically immersive" experiences.
When is the best time to go to Sedona?
Sedona offers mild weather year-round, with average highs of 15 C in January and 18 C in February. The evenings are nippy, just cold enough to make cozying up with a hot drink enjoyable.
The area can also get snow, with the white stuff occasionally dusting the upper reaches of the surrounding mesas and mountains in a most picturesque fashion.
Visiting in winter allows you to take in Christmas displays and festive holiday events like the Festival of Lights, and even enjoy winter activities like outdoor skating.
It's also a good time to go to as well as save on things like hotel rates, with other tourists heading farther south for warmer weather.
However, travel guides say the best time to visit Sedona is from March to May, when temperatures are warm but not scorching and the area is fully in bloom.
September to November is another nice time to visit, especially if outdoor activities are on your itinerary, as the months offer milder weather.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.