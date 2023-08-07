8 Stunning Small Towns & Cities To Visit In Italy If You've Already Seen Rome
From coastal villages to medieval cities. 🍝
When it comes to Italian destinations, Rome tends to steal the spotlight. With its incredible history, delicious food scene and beautiful architecture it's no wonder the city draws tons of tourists.
However, Italy has so many other stunning cities and charming small towns waiting to be explored. From medieval settlements to coastal gems you can fill up on pasta, gorgeous views and authentic Italian culture at these destinations.
If you're planning a trip soon and are dreaming of an escape to Italy, then these eight cities and small towns might be worth checking out.
Florence
Renowned for its art, culture, and history, Florence is a magical place to experience in Italy. It's the capital of the Tuscany region and features an array of Renaissance art.
The Piazza del Duomo is the "spiritual heart of Florence" and one of its most iconic landmarks. It's worth checking out the incredible architecture and history of this spot when visiting the city.
If you're craving some art, head to the Uffizi Gallery. The famous museum is home to "outstanding collections of ancient sculptures and paintings" and features artists like Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Botticelli, and Raphael.
The Ponte Vecchio is another hotspot to visit. It's the "oldest stone bridge in Europe" and is brimming with Romance.
Vernazza
Vernazza is one of five historic villages that make up Italy's Cinque Terre on the northwest coast.
The town is known for its crystal water, colourful buildings and relaxed vibes and has been dubbed "one of the most beautiful villages in Italy."
The fishing village dates back to 1000 A.D. so you can expect to see all sorts of history as you wander the narrow streets. There are many charming restaurants and bars where you can enjoy some boozy drinks or seafood as well as a small sandy beach to lounge on.
Aside from exploring this centuries-old village, you can take a trip to Doria Castle where you'll get towering views of the sea below.
Venice
Venice, known as the "Floating City" is another stunning spot to experience in Italy. The city is made up of over 100 islands and features dreamy canals and beautiful bridges.
One of the most iconic things to do in Venice is to take a gondola ride along the Grand Canal. You can view the colourful buildings and travel beneath whimsical bridges along the turquoise waterways.
Another beautiful area to explore is Basilica di San Marco. The magnificent cathedral features golden domes and breathtaking paintings and there's no shortage of things to see.
The Doge's Palace — a gothic style palace that dates back to the 1300s is worth adding to your itinerary as well.
Sirmione
This dreamy resort town is nestled on the shining waters of Lake Garda. It is full of fairytale vibes and is encased by ancient stone walls.
One of the most notable things to see in Sirmione is Scaliger Castle. The medieval castle sits at the entrance to the historic centre and is straight out of a storybook.
If you're looking for some rejuvenation then you won't want to miss Aquaria, the Thermal SPA of Terme di Sirmione. It's known for its healing thermal waters and features jaw-dropping views of Lake Garda.
Verona
If you're looking for your Romeo or Juliet then Verona is the place to be! With its romantic streets and fairytale vibes, it's no surprise that this picturesque destination served as the backdrop for Shakespeare's timeless love story.
The medieval town is a UNESCO world heritage site and is "a land of great traditions, from opera to fine food and wine."
The Verona Arena is "the most renowned Veronese monument" so you'll definitely want to check it out. The amphitheatre has served as a place for gladiator fighting, games and tournaments throughout the ages.
You can unleash your inner romantic at Juliet's House and Museum or explore the bustling square of Piazza delle Erbe.
Manarola
Manarola, the second smallest of the renowned Cinque Terre villages, is located on a towering rock 70 metres above sea level.
The postcard-worthy village has colourful homes and rowboats along the water and delicious seafood restaurants with fresh dishes. There's no beach, but it is a popular spot for cliff jumping.
While visiting, you can check out the Church of San Lorenzo and dine at Nessun Dorma, a wine bar with unreal views of the town and water.
Bologna
This historic city in northern Italy features delicious food, Renaissance sculptures and dreamy cafes. It's known as the country's "culinary capital" and some traditional dishes include tagliatelle al ragù and tortellini in brodo.
The Piazza Maggiore is the "symbol of Bologna" so you'll want to add this spot to your itinerary. The square is located in the heart of the city and dates back to 1200.
Another landmark to see in Bologna is the two towers. The Asinelli Tower is the tallest of the two and is the only one open to the public. You can climb to the top and enjoy sweeping views of the city below.
Amalfi
This majestic coastal town is one of the "the most famous tourist destinations in the world" and with its striking beauty it's no wonder way.
You can explore winding streets lined with colourful buildings and immerse yourself in old-world charm.
The Amalfi Cathedral dates back to the 9th century and is one of the top places to visit in the town. You can take in the ancient architecture which incorporates Romanesque, Byzantine, Gothic, and Baroque elements.
The Amalfi Paper Museum is another popular spot. The cave-like building is the oldest paper mill in Europe and you can see the original paper presses and more.
You can also explore the picturesque Amalfi coast with a boat tour which leads to secret beaches and grottos.
There are so many stunning cities and small towns to explore in Italy and these are just a few gorgeous spot to keep on mind for your next vacation.
