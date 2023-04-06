You Can Buy A House In Italy For $1 & There Are So Many Magical Villages To Choose From
They're scattered all over the country!
Real estate prices have soared in recent years and although some markets will see shifts in 2023, home prices will likely never dip to the single digits, unless you're willing to move to Italy.
While it would require a big move, several towns in Italy are selling homes for a solid price of $1 and that alone may have a lot of people wanting to pack their bags!
With a price tag like that, you may be wondering what's the catch and how this is possible.
According to the Italian website Insardinia, the goal is to help young people who may struggle to get a mortgage elsewhere and to re-populate small towns and villages.
The homes are also in need of a lot of work, so the $1 price point will be higher in the end, although it's also a chance to put your own spin on your Italian dream home.
One couple from the U.S. went through with the purchase and renovation and shared what it looks like with CNN.
Rubia Daniels from California also detailed her experience buying these mega-cheap homes with Travel + Leisure and how she loved the hospitality so much, she ended up buying three of them.
Anyone who is interested can find all the listings of the homes on websites like Case 1 Euro and 1 Euro Houses.
From Tuscany to Sicily, the homes are spread across the country and located in some magical little towns and villages.
Here are a few regions in Italy where you can find a home for $1:
Sicily
Sicily has a long list of houses on the market for the low price of $1.
Among the different regions are Sambuca, August and Caltagirone.
The town of Mussomeli is another one.
According to the website Case 1 Euro, Mussomeli is one of the "safest cities" in the country as it has a sophisticated video surveillance system and multiple police forces which patrol the town.
Abruzzo
Abruzzo, situated east of Rome, has both an Adriatic coastline and the Apennine Mountains.
Several towns in the Abruzzo region have mega-cheap homes for sale, including the medieval town of Casoli.
The Visit Italy website says 5,500 people live in the town that overlooks a "picturesque landscape" situated between a valley and one of the most beautiful artificial basins in Abruzzo.
Sardinia
The towns of Romana, Nulvi and Ollolai are also offering $1 homes on Sardinia, which is a large island in the Mediterranean Sea.
Lazio
A region near Rome called Lazio is another area where people can find cheap homes.
One area specifically is the medieval village of Maenza, which has a lot of history and its own castle to explore for anyone new to the area.
Tuscany
Montieri and the town of Fabbriche di Vergemoli in Tuscany are also taking part in the $1 initiative.
The website Visit Tuscany describes Montieri as a village that "sits on the slopes of a hill covered by forests of chestnut trees" and Fabbriche di Vergemoli as an area "embraced by welcoming mountains of the Garfagnana."
Campania
According to the website 1 Euro Homes, you can find $1 homes in four municipalities in Campania, including Bisaccia, Teora, Altavilla Silentina and Zungoli.
The website says the village of Bisaccia has sold 40 abandoned houses for one euro.
As for Altavilla Silentina, the town is described as being located on a "hill covered with olive trees" and it has about 7,000 people living there.
Piedmont
Piedmont is located along the border with France and Switzerland so it offers plenty of amazing skiing as well as other year-round activities.
Interested buyers will find $1 homes in the towns of Albugnano and Borgomezzavalle.
