These Canadian Provinces Want Newcomers & Offer Low Taxes, High Salaries & Cheap Houses
Have you ever considered moving to another part of Canada? Well, maybe you should!
Several Canadian provinces are looking for newcomers right now, whether that's people from other parts of the country, or other parts of the world!
To convince them, the regions are promising everything from low taxes and high salaries, to golden beaches and rugged coastlines.
Whether you see yourself living beside the sea in Canada's Ocean Playground or snapping endless selfies in the Picture Province, a cross-country move could be in your future.
Here's a look at just some of the places in Canada calling out for newcomers right now, as well as what they're offering in exchange!
Nova Scotia
"If you can live anywhere, live in Nova Scotia." That's the tagline for the province's campaign to attract newcomers from all over Canada, as well as the rest of the world.
Those considering a move to the sea-bound coast can expect nature in abundance, as the region offers 13,000 kilometres of coastline and 45 national, provincial and public beaches.
After all, the license plates do say "Canada's Ocean Playground!"
As well, new residents could explore Nova Scotia's "four seasons of outdoor adventure," which include hiking along rugged coastlines, snowshoeing to beautiful clearings, or biking across a multitude of connecting trails.
It's not just the glorious coastlines and bustling urban cities that are being used to draw new people in, but the promise of affordable housing too.
The website says that the average cost of a Nova Scotia home was $368,476 in November 2021, compared to the national average of $720,854.
Alberta
Premier Jason Kenney has wasted no time promoting his province's new campaign to attract newcomers — Alberta is Calling.
He says newbies will be able to enjoy Canada's highest average wages, as well as the lowest taxes, and there are job openings across a wide range of industries, including energy, tech, finance, agriculture and more.
Among the money-saving perks the province can promise is 0% provincial sales tax, 0 cents per litre fuel tax, and cheaper rent prices in major cities like Calgary and Edmonton.
But it's not all about taxes and job opportunities in Alberta, as the province also offers "more sun, more mountains, more experiences."
According to the campaign, Calgary is the sunniest place in Canada with over 300 days of sunshine on average per year.
New Brunswick
If you've ever considered a move to the Picture Province, now could be the time to do it.
One of the top vacation destinations in Atlantic Canada, the region is now looking for people who want to stick around.
Its campaign — The Invitation — says that "when people experience everything that we have to offer, they want to stay longer. Maybe even a lifetime."
Among the perks are mountains and rivers, beaches on the highest tides in the world, and world-class performance venues, among other things.
In particular, the province is appealing to young people and students who may want to "find belonging" and "put down roots."
It says new-New Brunswickers have the chance to feel a connection with nature, culture and the community there, and a series of events have been planned to encourage newcomers to explore the region first-hand. Additional details are yet to be announced.
Newfoundland and Labrador
The Rock wants you! During the COVID-19 pandemic, Newfoundland and Labrador kicked off a drive to encourage new people to pack their bags and move there.
The project asks "On a scale of 1-10, how happy are you working from your kitchen table?"
The province is promising a better life that isn't just a remote possibility, but "pretty much a certainty."
Among the perks of the region are clean air, rich heritage, natural beauty and an affordable real estate market, with options in both rural and urban locations.
It says locals are welcoming, so it doesn't take newcomers long to feel at home there. Moreover, the region offers an arts, culture and food scene, with like-minded people no matter what your hobbies entail.
B.C.
If there's one thing the Pacific Province can offer in abundance, it's breathtaking scenery and natural beauty. From Whistler to Vancouver, to the Canadian Rockies, and everywhere in between, there is certainly no shortage of iconic places to explore in B.C.
But, the province wants people to consider making a permanent move there, too.
As well as outstanding nature, the region promises rich cultural diversity and heritage, top-ranking schools and excellent job opportunities, as well as competitive salaries and health care opportunites.
What are you waiting for? Perhaps it's time for a move, eh?
