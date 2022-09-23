TikTokers Ask People In Toronto How Much Money They Make & Some Will Surprise You (VIDEO)
Some people are making a lot of dough. 🤑
Are you curious about how much money other people and professions in Toronto make but find it hard or impossible to find online? Fear not, TikTok is here.
A few TikTokers have taken over the internet by sharing the information you have been looking for and breaking the norms of the taboo topic.
One of those people vocalizing the salaries of various job titles in Toronto is Aaron Vankampen on TikTok. They ask totally blunt questions, making the content super funny.
In the videos, the Tiktoker visits different spots around the city with a microphone and camera and asks people on the street questions about money.
If you're nervous about being stopped on the street because you didn't come prepared, know that some questions include, how much money do you make? What field of work are you in? If you could change careers, what would it be? Do finances matter in a relationship?
And all the answers are correct. So whether you aspire to be a food critic or just don't want a career at all, this TikTok page is vocalizing all the truths.
But Vankampen isn't the only one out there who discovered that people love money content.
A page called Canadian Income has a similar model and format, but the interviewer goes into more depth with each subject to give viewers a well-rounded understanding of what a day in their life looks like.
From a tourism consultant to a barista, actor, and even a crypto investor, this page gives you all the tea and in-depth.
@canadianincome
Great conversation with JC, an Actor Location:📍Toronto, Ontario #fyp #career #salary #Actor #Performer #cruise #Disney #Tangled #Toronto #Canada #CanadianIncome
Mo Hameed, a 24-year-old living in Toronto, is the content creator of the Canadian Income page, and Narcity got a chance to speak with him and his reasons for starting the page.
"I wanted to show people that there are ways to make money outside of traditional careers," he said. "A lot of the time, we tend to glamourize certain careers, and honestly, some of them are barely making any money."
"I felt like this was important to highlight, especially for the younger generation," Hameed added.
Some of the jobs mentioned in the TikToks from both accounts include:
- Surgical Kits Manager: $70,000
- Sales Person at Audi: $115,000
- Personal Support Worker: $60,000
- Project Manager: $75,000-$200,000
- Financial Advisor: $55,000
- Healthcare Professional: $30/hour
- Actor: $26,000
- Professional soccer coach: $65,000-$80,000
- Software Engineer: $100,000
- Bartender: $80,000-$100,000
- Musician: $42,000
- Filmmaker and YouTuber: $60,000
- Cook: $38,480