You Can Stay At The 'Love Is Blind' Malibu Ranch & It's Cheaper Than Other Seasons' Retreats
The travel expenses weren't even as much money. ✈
Netflix's newest season of Love Is Blind is currently airing on the streaming service, and, after the pods' dating experience, the franchise took the cast of season 3 to a different couple's retreat than previous seasons.
While it's generally been at a Mexico beachside resort, this year featured a Malibu ranch. The location, Calamigos Guest Ranch, is a wedding and events venue that has extended property for guests to stay in.
You can actually book a vacation there, and it's not expensive as you might think...at least not as pricey as the ones from the other seasons.
The average night stay seems to be around $590-660/night before taxes and fees, as seen on Hotels.com. With taxes and fees, it averages out to $780-860.
While that might seem hefty, the season 1 cast stayed at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen Mexico. According to Expedia, the average night stay there is upwards of $1,250/night.
Season 2 cast stayed at the TRS Coral Hotel in Quintana Roo, Mexico, which Expedia also shows as more expensive. It's a total of $936/night.
This doesn't include their flights from the pods, which was even cheaper for Netflix to spend on season 3. While the premiere season had a studio in Atlanta, the second and third seasons were filmed in Santa Clarita, CA, according to Neflix.
That means they stayed in state for the couple's retreat on the most recent episodes, and then flew them back to Dallas, TX.
However, no matter where Netflix chooses a host, the hotels are nothing short of lavish and luxurious. Calamigos, for example, has 4.5-star sparkling reviews on Google and TripAdvisor.
The pool at Calamigos Guest Ranch.TripAdvisor
The 250-acre estate encompasses a spa, a beach club and a café for dining. It's in the heart of Wine Country, where you can participate in wine tastings, hikes and even horseback riding.
As seen in the show, there are private and public pools, as well as a life-size chess board and ping pong.
The scenic backdrop of mountains and lights that illuminate the overhanging trees gives the resort a romantic feel that will make you fall in love...maybe that's why this spot was the chosen one!
Prices were accurate upon the publication of this article and are subject to change.
