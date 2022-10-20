The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast Partied At This Dallas Bar Last Night (PHOTOS)
They even had a red carpet going on.
Netflix’s Love Is Blind, also known as LIB, season 3 is out, and some cast members celebrated the reality show premiere at a cocktail bar in the Dallas, TX area on Wednesday night.
Felix Culpa’s lounge installations hosted a fancy party for the attendees where a red carpet, champagne, colorful cocktails, and even a Cartier-inspired cake were spotted.
Realtor and Love Is Blind participant Cole Barnett shared an Instagram post posing on the red carpet setting with other cast members such as DaVonté Black, Ashley Randermann, and Bartise Bowden.
"Premiere party tonight was a thrill! Thanks to everyone for tuning in and supporting me. I can’t express how much y’all’s words mean! My friends and family are the best," reads the post.
LIB personality Zach Gordon commented on Barnett’s photo, referring to him as "a gentleman and a scholar."
Cast members weren’t the only partygoers. Local influencers and friends were also invited to the party and enjoyed a fun time with the crew while sharing the awesome time on their social media platforms for followers to take a glimpse.
One of the guests was Dallas’ influencer Courtney Stensland (@sentsinthecity), who shared a few Instagram stories about the party.
A person holding a bottle of champagne next to a cake during LIB premiere party in Dallas, TX. Right: Courtney Stensland's Instagram story during LIB premiere party in Dallas, TX.@sentsinthecity | Instagram
Raven Ross, Zach Gordon, Dakota Easley, Andrew Y. Liu, Branni Max, Jessica Gumbert, and Julian Torres were also among the reality show’s participants who attended the party.
Love Is Blind season 3 premiered on Netflix with four episodes on October 19 and will be followed by a new episode each week on Wednesdays.