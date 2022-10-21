'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Is Always At This One Spot In Texas & It's So Obvious
Maybe that’s why Raven liked him so much. 👀
Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has fans talking about the participant's personalities. One that definitely has heads turning is Bartise Bowden’s charm, as he comes across in the show as someone women find easy to talk to.
The 27-year-old is a senior analyst living in Dallas, TX. In the first LIB episode, the young contestant mentioned he knew how to speak Spanish as he admitted to having a tattoo written in that language.
Bartise’s favorite hobby seems pretty obvious. He constantly talks about it on the program, contestant Megan has shown interest in this as well, and his social media accounts only confirm his love for this specific spot. Yes, we’re talking about the gym.
Although the Dallasite has been posting about the reality show lately, his love for anything fitness can be immediately spotted in both his Instagram and TikTok accounts — you can find him on the two social media platforms as @bartiseb.
The LIB participant has a series of videos where he’s shown having a good time with his gym buddy while doing different workout routines.
When not posting fitness videos, the analyst seems to enjoy sharing his outfit photos when traveling or on a night out in Dallas. Additionally, some family photos can be found on Bartise's social media accounts, where his sister, mom, and grandmother make a few appearances.
Love Is Blind season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.