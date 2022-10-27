Love Is Blind Star Andrew Liu’s Instagram Shows A Wild Side To The Dallas Photographer
This is what he does when he’s not faking tears.
Netflix's Love Is Blind has found one of its controversial characters for season 3, and he goes under the name of Andrew Liu.
The new reality show star from Dallas, TX, who is now most known for using eye drops to fake tears during an episode, has an Instagram account (@a.curious.ape ) that gives us an idea of what he does when he’s not on camera.
However, you won't see many pictures showing the face of the 30-year-old. Rather, Liu’s social media account serves as an endless archive full of photos he took of fierce lions or cheetahs in Africa, as well as occasional LIB content he posts in his stories.
Andrew Liu's Instagram page.@a.curious.ape | Instagram
Liu currently serves as director of operations for a Texas trucking company called AI Fleet, according to his LinkedIn account. Before that, he was a passionate wildlife photographer working out of Istanbul, Turkey, and Kenya.
In 2019, the LIB participant decided to give in to his love for photography and created the website a.curious.ape, learning to take photos of wild animals. His hard work even earned him some recognition in competitions like the Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year 2021.
You can check out his daily stories or his "Behind the Lens" Instagram highlight if you're wanting to see more of the man himself.
Liu taking a photo. Right: Liu wearing sunglasses while holding a beverage.@a.curious.ape | Instagram
Although he's often seen traveling around the world, you can sometimes catch him posting his hangouts in the Lone Star State.
You could also check him out in the latest round of new episodes of Love Is Blind, currently streaming on Netflix.