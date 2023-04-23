7 Good Reasons Canadian Millennials Should Ditch Canada & Move To Barbados In 2023
The warmer weather is finally upon us, but if your experience with this year's winter is still haunting you, it might be time for a change of scenery before the cold season comes back in a few months.
Back in December, I visited Barbados to meet my partner's family, see where he grew up, and, of course, get lost in some of the local tourist traps.
While I'm very grateful my partner moved to Canada (which led to us meeting), there were so many incredible things about Barbados that I could fully see why it's worth ditching Toronto and moving there for a few months — or even years.
From the deliciously warm weather to some surprising other perks, here are just a few of the reasons why the Caribbean island is absolutely worth your time (and money).
The weather
Without a doubt, there's no way Canada can beat Barbados when it comes to temperatures and overall weather conditions.
According to Visit Barbados, the island boasts an average daily temperature of 26 C with a "pleasant and revitalizing north-east tradewinds almost every day."
While Toronto does get up to those temperatures at certain times of the year, this doesn't exactly make up for the other two seasons of cold, rain and snow. Don't even get me started on whatever the hell spring is supposed to be.
Sure, snow can be beautiful, but you know what else is beautiful? Constant sunshine!
Rent and property prices
Because Barbados is an island, many things need to be imported which drives up the cost of certain consumer goods — but one thing that the country beats Canada on in terms of price is rent.
According to Numbeo, in Canada, a one-bedroom apartment in a central part of a city will cost about $2,500 per month on average.
For the same thing in Barbados, you'll only be paying about $1,100.
In terms of buying property, the price per square metre for an apartment in a city centre in Canada will set you back around $12,600, whereas in Barbados you're looking at about $4,300.
Working visas
Barbados actively wants you to work there, so spending your lunch break strolling the beach or taking a dip in the ocean is a real possibility — instead of being cooped up and staring out at the freezing sleet in February.
"Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, invites you work in paradise and makes it easy for you to live and work here with the Barbados Welcome Stamp," says Barbados.org.
"Pepper your days of remote work and communication with idle time splashing in the ocean or sailing into the sunset. Get inspired with walks along the endless sandy beaches."
If that sounds tempting, you can check to see if you meet the requirements to obtain the Welcome Stamp here.
The beaches
Looking for a spot at the beach? You're sure to find one, as the small country has approximately 50 beaches.
While it's true that Canada does have some beautiful beaches, they're of course only enjoyable during certain months of the year — and they're not nearly as plentiful as the ones in the Caribbean country.
Exactly what you're looking for will determine which coast of the country you should head to, according to Barbados.org.
The beaches on the west coast are described as calmer than those on the east, which are more "wide and wind-blown" and better for surfers.
In the south, you'll find "flawless sandy beaches protected by coral reefs" and in the north, there are coral and sandstone cliffs that rise hundreds of feet out of the water.
All are open to the public and have various degrees of accessibility depending on if you're travelling by vehicle or foot.
The cuisine
From doubles (a delicious chickpea and fried dough concoction) to coconut water fresh from the fruit, there are certain things that Barbados just does right.
On Friday nights, you can head to the fish fry in Oistons where loads of vendors serve up tuna, swordfish, marlin, mahi-mahi, flying fish and other items which you can wash down with a Banks beer — or a shot of Mount Gay rum if that's what you're feeling!
As well, I have a special place in my heart for the chain-restaurant Chefette. Can you imagine how well a fast-food place that serves burgers, pizza, chicken and curry and roti would do in Canada? Swoon.
You might meet Rihanna
Ok, so this might be a long shot, but according to RiRi's Instagram, she travels to her home country often. In fact, she was declared a Barbadian national hero in 2021 after the country officially cut ties with the U.K.
As well, some of the people I chatted with when I visited mentioned that she still hangs out with the same people and visits the same spots she used to before she became famous, so who knows — you might just bump into her at the beach or grocery store!
Given that there are under 300,000 people living on the small island, there really is a chance you might run into her if all the stars align.
The size of the country
There is no doubt that Canada is a beautiful country, but it is also a very, very big country, so seeing all that it has to offer is both difficult and pricey.
Barbados is just 32 kilometres long and 25 kilometres wide, meaning you can easily drive around the whole country in a day or so.
You can legit drive from one coast of Barbados to the other in less time than takes me to drive from one side of Toronto to the other!
The small size of the country means it's a lot easier to explore and enjoy everything the island has to offer, and it's easier to see friends and family since everything is in such close proximity.
So what are you waiting for? Get that sunshine, folks!
