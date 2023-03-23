We Asked 'What's The Most Canadian Pickup Line?' & Hold On To Your Timbits, Folks
"Double double, girl you're trouble!"
If you've been looking for love and striking out, maybe it's time to switch up your approach!
Over on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked, "What's the most Canadian pickup line you ever heard?" and got almost 200 responses that might just help you start up a conversation with that person you've had your eye on.
As you might expect, Tim Hortons was a popular theme amongst the responses.
"Do u want anything from Tims?" said one person as an example of a Canadian pickup line, with another variation being, "I’m going to Tims, do you want anything?" or "You wanna go out for a double double?”
For the more adventurous out there, you can attach an activity to the Timmies date, like seen in this pickup line: "Wanna hop on the back of my Ski-Doo and head to Tim Hortons for dinner?"
And if you're feeling a little sassy, you could always try out this spicy line: "Double double, girl you're trouble!"
In terms of other food-related pickup lines that aren't centred around Tims, you could try, "You're as sweet and smooth as maple syrup."
And for a fun date idea, someone suggested asking the person to "go down to the market to get a beaver tail," which they could split. Cute!
If you're feeling bold, this pickup line might be the way to go: "Poutine and chill?"
Of course, if none of these seem like the right fit for you, you can always stick with a tried and true Canadian line: "How's it goin,' eh?"
Best of luck out there, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.