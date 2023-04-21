We Asked 'What's Unique About Canada That People Don't Know' & The Regional Pride Is Strong
"We created Hawaiian pizza lol."
Canada is home to many interesting facts, but there might be some lesser-known ones out there that people haven't heard of.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook, we recently asked, "What's one unique thing about Canada non-Canadians don't know about?" and with over 1,000 responses, there were plenty of things people had to share.
Many of the top answers included regional highlights, like Saskatoon berry jam, the Northern lights, donairs from Halifax and the fact that Gimli, Manitoba "is home to 1.5 million barrels of delicious whisky."
Food was also a popular topic in the discussion with several people mentioning butter tarts, Chalet sauce, Smarties, ketchup chips, double-doubles, and, of course, poutine.
"We created Hawaiian pizza lol," said one person about a uniquely Canadian thing that non-Canadians might not know about.
Given that we live in a country with four distinct seasons, the weather also came up quite a few times.
"You can ski on natural snow in the morning, and play a round of golf later that afternoon... in March," wrote one user.
"You can get a sunburn and hang out by the snow lol," chimed in another, which is very true.
In case some think that Canada is all winter all the time, one person pointed out that the heat can also be quite intense.
"It can get really hot in summer," they explained. "Hot and VERY humid in Montreal, where I live."
In terms of culture, there were shout-outs for The Tragically Hip, Joni Mitchell and Rush.
Lastly, it wouldn't be a proper thread on the internet without a joke at Canada's response.
"We all live in igloos! And Eh is [our] favorite word," hilariously explained one person.
That's right, eh?
