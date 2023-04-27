An American Asked How To Flirt With Canadian Boys & The Canuck Pick Up Game Is Strong
"Offer to take him out for a rip."
Dating in Canada and looking to impress a certain someone? Then you're not the only one!
An American looking for love recently turned to Reddit to get advice on how to flirt with Canadians and the tips they got prove that Canucks have a truly unique pick-up style.
On The Reddit thread, r/AskACanadian, the American explained they had "hypothetically developed a crush one one or more Canadian guys" who are, for the sake of argument, aged between 25 and 35.
They asked the platform for help as they "don't know literally anything about Canada other than you guys call it a 'washroom' and that you don't let people with DUI convictions across your border."
While those are interesting observations, the American is clearly lacking when it comes to crafting strong pick-up lines to attract Canadians.
Fortunately, Reddit users quickly jumped in with advice ... and some of it is just plain hilarious.
"Invite them to Tims to have a glass of maple syrup. Trust me, works every time," read one of the more tongue-in-cheek comments.
Another confirmed, "60% of the time, it works every time."
This brought on a whole discussion about which Tims is the right one, and which syrup one must choose on a date.
"There's a Tims on every corner. Sometimes more. And each and every one of us have one Tim's we will not go to,” one Redditor explained.
"The choice of syrup depends on who you're with. If he's from Alberta, he will be deeply offended if you choose Quebec syrup. There might be crying involved."
"And if he doesn't b*tch about how Tim's has just gone downhill in quality in the last 10 years, keep looking. He's probably not Canadian," another Redditor advised.
Meanwhile, somebody else recommended getting familiar with Canadian sports.
"Learn his favourite hockey team," the comment -- upvoted a bunch of times -- read.
"That's right. Ask him to explain hockey to you like you're five. Then after a few minutes, say: 'This is boring. Can we play tonsil hockey instead?'" another Redditor suggested.
"Offer to take him out for a rip," another said, to which the original poster replied "Is that a weed thing,? Because I’d love it if it is."
For those not familiar with the expression, going out for a rip usually refers to heading out for a drive, or a good time.
"Hi! Love your toque. Wanna get a double double? And if that works out let’s get some darts and a 2-4. It will be a total gong show," is how another individual suggested approaching the topic.
"Tell him you'd like to give him the Shawinigan handshake," another recommended, referencing a famous chokehold by a former Prime Minister of Canada — a decidedly unromantic tactic!
"Step 1: Watch Letterkenney. Step 2: Tell him you watched Letterkenny," another advised.
"Allow a driver at a stop sign to go before you, you'll make his toes curl inside his shoes," was one more suggestion.
Of course, there were many who came out with genuine advice too, which was basically to just keep it simple.
"Introduce yourself. Ask them what they're doing, start small talk, look interested in what they say. Make physical contact, like touching hands. Same steps you would do with an American," one person said.
"However you flirt with people in your home country (presumably the U.S.A.) will work here too."
Or as one Redditor put it, "It's like flirting with anyone..be direct, ask questions, show interest. Men are fairly easy to pick up."
Meanwhile if you’re looking for more inspiration – or just plain laughs – we asked ChatGPT for the super Canadian pick-up lines... but some of these should not be thrown around lightly.
