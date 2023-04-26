Someone Asked 'What's The Worst Thing About Canada' & The Answers Are Brutally Relatable
"The politeness that masks the passive aggression." 😬
Although many people are proud to call Canada home, there are of course things about the country that some dislike or flat-out can't deal with.
On the Reddit thread r/askreddit, one user asked, "What's the worst thing about Canada?" and the answers ranged from brutal to relatable and sometimes a hilarious mix of both.
A common theme that came up was the cost of housing and living.
"You can make a six-figure salary and not be able to afford a one-bedroom apartment in a very sketchy suburb an hour from Toronto," one person said.
"High cost of living (particularly housing) relative to incomes," said another. "The Canadian real estate market is insane for what you get and for much people actually earn. Awful bubble that makes it hard for people to actually live in many areas."
As well, a common gripe that came up is the not-so-favourable weather the country has at times.
"The cold," one user shared. "I grew up in Alberta and holy mother of God is it cold. I now live in Ontario and want to live on a tropical island. TLDR; F*ck snow."
"It’s super cold in the wintertime and the two times I’ve been, there was about five feet of snow on either side of the road," another user chimed in.
One Redditor took a jab at the Canadian stereotype that everyone is nice.
"The politeness that masks the passive aggression," they wrote. Ouch!
Of course, given that it's a thread on the internet, there were a few jokes made.
In terms of what the worst thing about Canada is, people said the Leafs, the Canucks, milk in bags, and the fearsome cobra chickens, aka Canadian geese!
Over in r/askacanadian, someone once asked why Canadians dislike the geese so much and it amassed over 400 comments of people relaying their traumatic run-ins with the aggressive animal — so yes, they might just be one of the worst things!
