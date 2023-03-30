A Canadian Asked If They're An A**hole For Shovelling Their American Neighbour's Driveway
The U.S. couple accused them of "trespassing."
A Canadian recently ran into a snowy situation with their new neighbour and has asked the denizens of the internet whether or not they're in the wrong.
On the popular and sometimes wild forum r/AmItheAsshole (AITA), someone asked, "AITA for shovelling neighbour’s driveway?"
The person explained that they have a new neighbour that they share a driveway with as they live in a semi-detached home.
"They are a young American couple that just moved from the US to Canada last week," explained the original poster (OP). "Last night we had a few inches of snow and as usual I took out of my snowblower and started cleaning the driveway."
They said that in the past, they would usually share a beer with their old neighbour while shovelling together.
"The new neighbour wasn’t outside so I went ahead and cleaned his driveway with my snowblower," they wrote, which the new residents took exception to.
"Later I got a piece of paper on my car saying that I should not [be] trespassing on their property and that my act is not welcome."
They said they were surprised by the note and wondering if they had crossed a boundary, but according to the votes on the thread, the OP has been deemed "not the a**hole (NTA)."
"NTA. On behalf of all Americans here, I apologize for your neighbour's idiocy," wrote one Redditor.
"NTA," agreed another. "Alaskan here. The note on your windshield should have read 'OMG THANK YOU WHAT KIND OF TEA BREAD DO YOU LIKE.'"
"What you did was perfectly neighbourly and would have been considered welcome by the vast majority of people," one user wrote. "Their response is bizarre. Even if they don't want you to do it in the future, a normal response would have been to thank you, but let you know they prefer to do their own snow removal."
After being assured they weren't the a**hole, the OP thanked everyone who weighed in and shared their plans for the future regarding the situation.
"I will definitely not trespassing their driveway next time and just draw a perfect line in the middle," they wrote.
A smart move!
There have been a few Canadians lately wondering if they're in the wrong over situations in the snow, like one person who wondered if they were the a**hole for raising their neighbours' windshield wipers the night before a storm or another asking if she's the a**hole for expecting her boyfriend to pick her up during a storm.
Thankfully it's almost spring, eh?
